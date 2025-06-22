LA County Sheriff's Office Deletes Post Calling Iran Strikes 'Tragic' After Backlash

Los Angeles County's leadership has failed its residents in numerous ways, with Sheriff Robert Luna's LA County Sheriff's Department committing the latest gaffe among the region's liberal leaders.

LA County Sheriff's Department Deletes Sympathetic Iran Post

On Sunday, the LA County Sheriff's Office posted a public statement, which caught backlash for its ignorantly bad take on President Donald Trump's strikes on Iran over the weekend.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran," the LA County Sheriff's official X account posted, in part.

The post was deleted shortly after. Part of the statement noted increased "patrol checks at places of worship."

"While this tragic event occurred overseas," the statement continued, "the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state, and federal partners.

"At the moment, there are no known threats to Los Angeles County. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing patrol checks at places of worship and other sensitive locations throughout the county.

"The safety and security of our communities remain our top priority. We will continue to assess and respond to any developments as they arise. If you see something, say something."

Reactions to the post largely criticized the dysfunctional LA Sheriff's Office's memo.

Fox News' Bill Melugin called the post a "PR disaster."

"The official, verified LA County Sheriff’s Dept posted, then edited, then deleted this eyebrow raising post appearing to express condolences for the "tragic" US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites. Have to imagine someone went rogue here w/ an unapproved post. What a PR disaster."

"This LA County Sheriff's Office is sick," one person commented on their post, "disgusting memo is beyond belief, but frightening and maddening that it's true."

United States' Decision on Iran Prompts Widespread Reactions

President Donald Trump gained widespread acknowledgment for aiding Israel, a strong ally of the U.S., in their fight against Iran.

President Trump announced that U.S. forces, using B-2 stealth bombers, hit three vital Iranian nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — on June 21. The swift operation gained praise for keeping the uranium enrichment and research facilities out of Iran's use, keeping them from developing an atomic bomb.

But the usual bad actors reacting to Trump's move called it an act of war, and one that could instigate further response by terrorist-fueled Iran.

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to Trump's confident directive to strike Iran, highlighting how the logic of Trump's critics undermines itself.

Clay posted, "If you are truly afraid of what Iran might do now — spoiler they can’t and won’t do anything — but if you are truly afraid, why weren’t you terrified of them getting nuclear weapons? Your logic doesn’t even add up."

