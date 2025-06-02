Kylie Jenner Packed Knicks-Themed Lingerie For Trip With Timothée Chalamet To Indianapolis

Kylie Jenner was all in on the New York Knicks from the moment her Los Angeles Lakers were bounced from the playoffs. Within days, she threw her bikini-clad support behind them.

Given that her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, is a legit Knicks fan, other fans of the team had no choice but to clear off a spot for her on the bandwagon.

Kylie even showed up courtside to a few games. One of those games was Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

That meant a weekend road trip to Indianapolis for the couple, and, as she revealed in her Instagram Story on Monday, she was packed for the occasion.

Kylie had Knicks t-shirts in her suitcase, some Knicks hats, a blue purse to match the team colors and if you look closely you'll notice some Knicks-themed lingerie stuffed between her shoes and one of her shirts.

Kylie Jenner was so in for the Knicks she packed team themed lingerie

That's not the suitcase of someone who was planning on losing Game 6. Not with the prospect of not having sex hanging over her head. She wanted to celebrate and wanted a Game 7.

The Knicks-themed lingerie doesn’t lie. Kylie Jenner showed up in Indy, gave it her all, and was fully prepared for anything. That's a fan, even if she joined for the playoff run.

It's true Chalamet had his heart ripped out of his chest when the Pacers poured it on and ended the Knicks season. But it's also true that you don’t have to feel too sorry for him.

He's doing just fine. He's still one of the hottest names in acting, he's got a taste of winning to build on for next season, and his girlfriend has got his back from her hats down to her lingerie.