Kylie Jenner Proves She's A Gifted Actress In Handcuffs & Leather For ‘King Kylie’ Comeback Announcement

Haters heard the news last week that Kylie Jenner would be making her acting debut alongside Charli xcx in an upcoming film called The Moment, and they can't wait to see her fail. What they don’t know is that's not going to happen.

The reality star and founder of her own cosmetics empire is also a gifted actress. She wouldn’t be hitting the big screen if she wasn't. Do you honestly think they're handing out roles to anyone?

Kylie put her acting skills on display for the return of "King Kylie" a decade after she dominated Snapchat and used the content era to help her launch Kylie Cosmetics.

There was a teaser on Saturday that was followed by the full announcement of the return of "King Kylie" on Sunday and that's when she did her finest work.

This wasn’t only about celebrating her brand's 10th anniversary with a touch of nostalgia. No, you don’t break out the handcuffs and leather for that. This was also an opportunity to show those acting skills. For that, you do break the handcuffs and leather.

For a special group of lunatics, they took a look at Kylie, her handcuffs, her leather, and her cleavage, and somehow linked it to ICE. They also threw claims of being "out of touch" and "trying to cater to the male gaze" her way.

Since when has any Kardashian or Jenner ever done that?

This isn’t about ICE, or being out of touch, or the male gaze. This, complete with the handcuffs, the leather, and the skin, is about cosmetics and acting.

I don’t know how you watch Kylie Jenner work in that video and interpret it any other way. The message couldn’t be any clearer.

It just goes to show that people see what they want to see and ignore what they want to ignore. I'm not going to get caught off guard when Kylie pops up on the big screen and puts on another award-worthy performance.