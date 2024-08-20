Charlie XCX Plays In The Rain In Her Underwear & Lights Up The Internet, Chuck Norris Pumps Iron & New Shoes!

I forgot the NFL Sunday Ticket was a recurring membership, but now I'm happy it is based on what new customers are reportedly paying

Last night, OutKick's John Simmons wrote about the new NFL Ticket pricing for customers who are purchasing the package through Apple. The price, minus NFL Red Zone is $680 – through Apple. If you add Red Zone, it's $740.

Immediately, I went to my YouTubeTV account to see what they're charging and wouldn't you know it I was on the recurring payment plan and my bill for this entire season is $349.

Someone help me out here: I thought you had to have YouTubeTV to get the Ticket?

My YouTubeTV base price is $73.

The NFL season on the Sunday Ticket is five months worth of cable TV.

$73 X 5 months = $365

NFL Ticket season pass via YouTubeTV = $349

That's a total of $714.

The NFL Ticket just through Apple costs $680.

Conclusion:

I need to hear the logic from those who are purchasing the Ticket through Apple while using some other cable service. Am I getting some sort of loyal customer pricing?

The Texans and #RespectSummer

- Mike N. writes:

Almost 7pm, excessive heat warning, grilling, watching LLWS (and Bananas obvious uniform influence on both teams), enjoying time waiting for high school football to start… keep it going, Joe!

Show off your meat

- Dawgs fan Eddie from Acworth cranks up the grill with football season on the horizon:

Smoked Bacon Burger Bombs

Dipped in chipotle ranch. Lasted 10 minutes at the tennis party Saturday!

Ground beef mixed with blue cheese and french onion soup mix-wrap in bacon sprinkle sweet/sour rub on them-smoke at 250 for an hour and half-halfway thru baste with sweet and sour bbq sauce for the glaze

Could add jalapenos to ground beef as well too-and next time I am gonna try conecuh sausage instead of ground beef

They were unbelievable!!

A Trumpet vine in Idaho

- Mike T. shows off how he's respecting summer:

This Trumpet vine grows in our backyard, the bees and hummingbirds love it

It’s a little work as I trim it twice a year but spectacular

Candy corn fans would like a word with me

Monday, I opined that candy corn should have a four-hour run each year and it should be from 4 p.m. on Halloween until 8 p.m. that night.

- Alex shot off an email less than an hour after I hit publish:

I have to request an exemption on candy corn. If you are of the side that enjoys them, and I understand that those are DEFINITIVE sides of love and hate, then putting candy corn in a bowl with salted peanuts is a great snack that can be enjoyed year-round.

Though CC does lend to fall months you can get it year-round at Walgreens so I think there is some leeway there. I'm just saying...its a really good combo.

Kinsey:

You savages are eating candy corn year-round? In June, you bust open a bag of candy corn as a snack? I will not bend on this one. Candy corn is clearly disrespecting summer with its seasonal creep. Hell, it sounds like candy corn is also seasonal creeping on spring at this point.

Candy corn needs to get in its lane!

What's your favorite line from Yellowstone?

- Charles from Boaz, Alabama who loves Bama and supports the Cocks at Jacksonville State, writes:

What's your favorite line from Yellowstone?

Mine is courtesy of Beth Dutton.

Talking to a girl at a bar whose husband is totally disrespecting her.

You have half the money and all the pu$$y. My wife and I refer to this line at times. The only problem is my wife being a Physician earns a very higher gross of the money and still has all the pu$$y.

Would Love for Beth to pull up a seat at a bar next to Kamala, would be true gold.

Kinsey:

Charles, I hate to ruin the vibe of your email, but I've never watched a single second of Yellowstone. I never had the Paramount Network, where I'm told Yellowstone aired. I don't do well with TV series.

At the time Yellowstone started, I had a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old. I was working very, very long hours which got even longer into 2020-22 where I was working, at points, seven-days-a-week as we worked to get OutKick sold off.

Now, I have nothing against Yellowstone and I'm sure it's great. It's just not on my radar.

Do the Hardest of Things: Losing your wife and carrying on

- John W. shares this life story that I missed while on vacation back in July:

My wife passed in mid-June and the experience and processing is one of the hardest ‘Do Hard Things’ physically for her and emotionally for both of us and our family to go through. From the 3½ year roller coaster, four major surgeries, three smaller procedures and 50+ rounds of various chemo cocktails to battle a rare form of a rare disease – Appendix Cancer.

The number of medical people who would hear of it and say ‘why don’t they just take it out?’ and not realizing that it happens and spreads quietly. For the females who get it the symptoms are all passed off as middle age menopause. (Side note, the Appendix Cancer support groups she was engaged with are all convinced this is what a certain princess in England is going through).

We thought we had some more time after an April surgery and she was good for three weeks then started to struggle with stamina, cough and inability to eat/drink much. Seems the surgery just pissed off the cancer and it enveloped her liver (her type was less tumor based and more mucous that slowly got everywhere).

After two weeks in a hospital we hear the words ‘hospice’. As she was leaving to be transported home the staff from Doctors-Nurses-and Custodial staff lined up to say goodbye - not a dry eye to be found.

While we had brought the staff food she had been super nice to all of them while there even while facing her future (tip: they get a bunch of carb snacks but we brought fruit and healthy snacks). Being in a hospital an extended time is not a place you get better and the bureaucracy is the fault of the hospital not the people ‘hate the game don’t hate the player’ holds true in these events.

She fought to see both of our semi-grown kids return from an internship and a study abroad, she got home to see our dog and then passed 24 hours later.

We thought we would have a week or two at home to have visitors and clean up paperwork and prepare and finish up the minor details of what she had already planned. While our family is working through it and fine financially there are paperwork challenges.

-Tips: get life insurance and keep it while healthy; have a Will, even if a page or two; if you own vehicles or property have them jointly owned with spouse or specified in Will that they go to spouse (no inheritance tax); if you have custodial bank accounts for kids transfer them to them when they turn 18 (or 21 based on State) or they may have inheritance tax. I’m no lawyer but this is my experience.

She had planned out her funeral location, verses and songs and while she had not gotten to funeral home to prepare fully, she left a listing of what she wanted as well as a pre-written obituary. She was the heathiest Stage 4 cancer patient most had ever seen, but she knew her time was short.

I had compiled thoughts for a eulogy over the past year but had only had copy/pastes of song lyrics and some hints for stories. She had asked who was going to give the eulogy and had recommendations but I told her I would do it – she said ‘there’s no way you can pull that off, that’s a $10 bet’ (anyone who recalls the TV show ‘Ed’ with a younger Julie Bowen my remember Ed and his brother would make $10 bets on some wacky thought, it was bad form to turn down a $10 bet and we had co-opted some of that tradition)

Included in the eulogy were past stories of her history intertwined with song lyrics she enjoyed and had meaning (I may have ruined listening to Classic Rewind for a long time). Some highlights:

"My wife and I would tell each other ‘you make me a better person’ one of us for sure was correct as at a point in our dating a friend asked me ‘Who are you, and what have you done with John?’"

And

"She thought far bigger and less conservatively than I did and told me prior to my heart operation in 2011 that if I made it through my operation we were buying a little place at the shore. If I didn’t make it through, she was buying a bigger place at the shore. "

Mixed in there were pieces from Shawshank ("Mainly, I just miss my friend") and Vision Quest ("it’s not the six minutes it’s what happens in the six minutes") – it was ABSOLUTELY BRUTAL to get through.

We encouraged our kids and others to understand that everyone is carrying baggage, you don’t see it, and some are carrying a bigger bag than others and some deal with their baggage better than others. She had journaled extensively almost weekly on CaringBridge.com a site for health update where you can keep it out of sight of the Facebook friends who haven’t reached out or connected with in many years. It also kept our kids a bit shielded while in school so it was not what our day to day lives were about. We lived as much of our lives as possible and tried to lean into saying ‘yes’ to experiences and trips.

I appreciate the escape of the daily Screencaps as well as the group in our Gauntlet League who regularly interact on our ‘Discord’ chat room. I enjoy your leaning and leading others with you efforts on coaching, taking the kids to new experiences (such as this week) and hope others pick up the ‘healing waters’ efforts.

I am trying to plan out a bunch of visits to my kids colleges and using the travel to visit far away friends and experience events over the next few months before I make any longer-term plans.

Kinsey:

I send out my condolences to John W. and his family on what they've gone through this summer and my best wishes to those of you who are going through something similar right now.

It has always been my hope that this column can serve as an escape for readers, but this is still real-life and there are moments where we're reminded that we're all just trying to get through this thing called life.

Have a pleasant day.

