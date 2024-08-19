This Year's NFL Sunday Ticket And Redzone Prices Are Enough To Make Your Head Spin

Are you looking to watch NFL games this year? You might have to pay an arm and a leg to do so.

Don’t get me wrong, streaming services are wildly expensive to begin with, and cable TV is slowly becoming a thing of the past. And if you want to go to a sports bar to watch a game, you’re going to pay through the nose just to eat some wings and fries while you’re there. Heck, Buffalo Wild Wings bankrupts you for a plate of halfway-decent chicken nuggets and fries that are never that crispy. Who needs all that noise?

(Yes, I’m admitting I’m not a fan of B-Dubs, which is sacrilegious for a sports fan to say. But if no one else is going to speak the truth about that place, I will).

So that leaves options like NFL Sunday Ticket as one of the few ways people can access pro football games. It’s available for iPhone or iPads and covers all out-of-market games, so it’s pretty handy. The only question is: How much does it cost?

No word of a lie, it's $679.99. If you want Redzone as part of the package, it's $739.99.

Basically, this is the decision you have to make: you can either send your kids to college, or meet your car payments, or buy groceries for three months - or, you could spend an uncanny amount of Benjamins to watch games that your team might not even be in.

I for one am fortunate enough to not have to worry about this. I have access to watch New England Patriots games from home, though some would say that that will be more of a curse than a blessing this year. Even if I didn’t, I would not drop almost $700 dollars just to watch a team I don’t care about play.

At that rate, I’d put aside my reservations about Buffalo Wild Wings, buy some Asian Zing wings (bone-in, obviously), and make the most of my Sunday afternoon. I love football, but not enough to spend that kind of money on it.