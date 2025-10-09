Kate Hudson Attempts To Go Bra For Bra With Kylie Jenner

It started with a tag and ended with Kylie Jenner getting roasted.

Kate Hudson had quite the hump day on Wednesday, and I'm not talking about being named the Pioneer of the Year at the Will Rogers Pioneer Dinner in Beverly Hills either.

That too did happen. The 46-year-old actress took home the honor at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills with mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell in attendance.

What I'm talking about took place prior to the event and, if you ask me, was far more impressive than anything that could have possibly happened at the event.

Hudson went toe-to-toe and bra for bra with Kylie Jenner on Instagram. That's not an easy thing to do. Especially when she was the one who initiated it.

We know Kylie is coming into it with performance enhancers and here Hudson is, without the might of the Kardashian empire behind her, tagging Kylie in a post.

Not just any post either. One that goes right after the reality star turned businesswoman's admitted enhancements.

Kate Hudson Might’ve Won the Internet This Week

I don’t know that we've seen anything like it, and to be honest, we may never see anything like it again.

To ignore everything stacked against you and fire this off is unbelievable. Kate Hudson in her bra tagged Kylie Jenner in hers and said, "Basically the same."

Could she have anticipated what was about to go down in the comment section? Was that the plan all along?

What some interpreted as a lighthearted joke had others on the attack. The discussion about natural versus fake got started.

Hudson, who has had speculation about having a boob job following her around for years but has never addressed it, had praise heaped upon her.

No comparison. Nothing beats natural beauty.

Kate wore it better

You have talent

Kate, your whole family is naturally gorgeous. Emphasis on naturally.

Natural beauty is better beauty!

Natural vs. Plastic

Better! Less fake

You are beautifully natural, she is not.

Sorry... definitely not the same. Natural is soooo much more beautiful than fake.

You were born like that. She bought that. No comparison

Nothing real about the Jenner sisters. You’re way beautiful than them. You’re like fine wine.

No comparison. You’re the real deal and stunning

So much hate for the middle of the week in early October. It doesn’t make any sense. We have enough room for both women in their bras, with or without enhancements.