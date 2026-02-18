Kristin Cavallari Strips Down And Dreams Of Summer, Paige Spiranac's New Venture & 'Two Beer' Dale Earnhardt

Two February Hump Days down. Two to go, including today. No time to waste. It'll be March before you know it. I can feel it in my plumbs. We're so close to spring.

March Madness. World Baseball Classic. Actual baseball. The Masters. It's all on deck. It's right there. You know how bad my itch is right now?

I watched a random Coastal Carolina baseball game on ESPN+ last night because they were the third leg of some ridiculous college baseball parlay I placed yesterday because I was bored (and had a free bet I needed to use). Real degenerate behavior. But man, did I feel alive again.

For those wondering, the first two legs hit easily. Coastal lost. Good to see my gambling run has carried over nicely into 2026!

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where Kristin Cavallari puts the Euros in a trance with her Italian vacation.

What else? I've got some big-time curling answers from our great students, the #content out of both the college baseball AND basketball world last night grabbed my attention, and Rockies girl Gianna Girardi is ready to sell some Rockies merchandise.

It ain't a loaded slate today, but it's honest work. It is Feb. 18, after all.

Grab you two beers today in honor of the late, great Dale Earnhardt, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

This 2001 Twitter account is in for a wild few months

Great story that I'd imagine not many of you have heard. Goodness, Dale Sr. was the best. Can't believe today officially marks the 25th anniversary of his death.

I meant to share this Monday, but forgot. It probably works better today, anyway.

I did some weird BIG J journalism last week between classes, and – somehow – tracked down the doctor who rode in the ambulance with Dale after the crash. It took about two days of Big J digging, but I eventually tracked down the guy's wife on Facebook, and she got him on the phone with me.

He's now retired and traveling the world, for those wondering.

Anyway, he gave me a minute-by-minute rundown of Dale's death, which is pretty much the first time he'd spoken about it since 2001. I don't often plug serious Big J stuff in this class, but I'll make an exception for Dale Earnhardt. If you're at all a NASCAR fan – or, really, even if you aren't – it may be in your wheelhouse.

Bookmark it for when the final bell rings and you need to kill a few more minutes at the stoplight on the way home:

Here's an excerpt before we officially start class:

"It's a terrible thing to see somebody die," said Dr. Steve Bohannon. "I was just focused on taking care of my patient, it didn't matter who they were. We went into the trauma bay, and, you know, I knew he wasn't going to make it back."

There's also a section on Teresa Earnhardt being in the trauma center with Dale that I found fairly interesting. Or, you know, y'all can tell me to piss off and stop telling you what to read. I get that, too.

OK, let's stay with Dale and get class started …

There's an account on Twitter that chronicles every day like it's the same day in 2001, and it's maybe the most mesmerizing thing on the internet right now:

Solid night of baseball & basketball content from the college ranks

That account is in for a WILD year. I'm telling you, it's weirdly addictive. Frankly, it's better than most of the slop you get on the internet nowadays.

Anyway, have you a two beer pint in honor of Dale Earnhardt today. Twenty-five years. Time flies. Cannot IMAGINE what he would say about some of the crap going on in today's world.

"Dale, thoughts on the men in dresses beating the crap out of women in sports?"

What I would give.

OK, moving on … to a big night of college athletics!

Curling, Gianna & Kristin!

Just an unbelievable exchange between Mick Cronin and that reporter. Normally, I'm anti-Big J in these spots. I'm almost always on the other side.

But … this was painful to watch. I didn't even think it was that dumb of a question. Sure, a little dumb, but not THAT dumb.

And the raising the voice stuff? My God. Has Mick Cronin ever heard someone actually raise their voice? Did he not grow up with a pissed-off father who had to come home from work early to slap the shit out of his unruly son?

That ain't raised. I'm with the Big J on this one.

OK, rapid-fire time on this penultimate Hump Day of February. First up? I asked for someone to explain the rules of curling to me on Monday, and y'all stepped up to the plate. I'm all in now.

From Dave R:

Points are earned by being the closest stone to the center of the rings (called the shot rock). Each additional stone of yours closer to the center inside of an opponent's stone counts as an additional point.

Curling is one of those sports where you sit on your couch drinking a beer thinking, "I can do that." But having had the opportunity to visit Sweden and play it, it is a heck of a lot harder than it seems.

Go Team USA!

And from Stillwater Joe:

I know next to nothing about curling, but l know how scoring works. Only one team scores per end (end = inning). The team with the stone closest to the center gets one point for every stone closer to the center than the opponent's closest stone. Stones must be in the "house" (rings) to score.

Enjoy the curling! USA! USA!

Thanks, fellas! Got it. Unfortunately, Team USA got the brakes beaten off of them by Great Britain this morning, and now they're apparently in trouble. Not over yet, though. We need some things to fall our way to get to the medal round. Stay tuned.

PS: Insane graphic here.

What a sport. What a time to be alive.

Next? Did Stillwater Joe mention something about innings?

Good to see Rockies girl Gianna Girardi getting some more run as baseball season inches closer. Just remember where you met her first!

We stay ahead of the trends here, folks. You know that.

Two quickies on the way out. Paige Spiranac has a new golf media company set to debut this spring, for those interested.

Paige has been MIA for, like, six months now. It's been a rough patch for Golf's No. 1 influencer. Seems like she's finally breaking out of it. I, for one, am pleased to see it.

OK, that's it for today. Good Hump Day, everyone. Only one left after today.

Take us home, Kristin Cavallari!

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Was Mick a dick? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.