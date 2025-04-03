Kristin Cavallari's Latest Athlete Fling Responds To Being Named 'Every Guy Thinks Kristin Cavallari Is Hot'

Kristin Cavallari post-Jay Cutler is having herself one of the more impressive runs in recent memory. She's running up the score, and it doesn’t seem like she's trying.

Every time you turn around, she has another story to tell and man is she telling it. So much for the dad with a vasectomy having a shot with her.

Unless the guy shooting blanks played a sport, or is on the level of a Morgan Wallen, he might have a hard time catching her eye. The former NFL WAG has a thing for athletes.

No question about that. Cavallari's latest fling, she revealed on her podcast earlier this week, was with former NHL player Nate Thompson. The two had a brief, but "deep" relationship.

It ended on good terms, and she had nothing but good things to say about him after they weren’t able to make a long-distance thing work.

Nate Thompson had nothing but nice things to say about Kristin Cavallari

Thompson addressed the relationship with Cavallari on his podcast, Energy Line. He, too, had nothing, but good things to say about her.

"Kristin’s a really good person… She’s a great mom," he said. "She hustles, she does her thing, so I got a lot of respect for her and how she handles herself with everything she has to deal with, obviously, being in the limelight."

Thompson made the trip to Nashville a few times after connecting with her online, but ultimately the two single parents, living in different cities, decided to go their separate ways.

Prior to their brief fling, Thompson said that he had "watched a little bit of Laguna Beach" and that he "definitely liked her" on the reality show.

He added, "I think every guy thinks Kristin Cavallari is hot, for the most part. She is. She’s a very good-looking girl."

It's hard to argue with that. She certainly doesn’t have any trouble finding a date.