Kristin Cavallari Adds Yet Another Athlete To Her Dating Porfolio

A tradition unlike any other!

Nope, not Augusta. Not yet, at least. Jim Nantz wouldn't touch this story. He's too good for it. Not me. This is right in my wheelhouse. Give me a torpedo bat, and let me at it.

Kristin Cavallari has added yet ANOTHER athlete to her list. That's right. Does the girl have a type, or what?

Matt Leinart. Jay Cutler. Her recent fling with 24-year-old Mark Estes, an ex-receiver from Montana Tech (!!!).

And now? She's diving into the world of ice hockey. Add former NHL forward Nate Thompson – who played in 844 games over 15 seasons – to Kristin's resume!

Kristin Cavallari does it again!

Love this for Kristin. She's spent too much time in football – both college and pro. It all started with Matt Leinart back in his USC days, who set a pretty ridiculous bar, and then it just bled into Jay Cutler.

Obviously, that's the big one. Kristin and Jay. America's couple for the longest time, until it all came crashing down a few years back. Sad. Loved those two. Especially Jay. God, was Jay Cutler the best, or what?

Anyway, Cavallari made headlines right around this time last year for her next venture: Mark Estes, wide receiver, Montana Tech.

Those two were two peas in a pods. Just running off to lavish summer vacations in Cabo, doing TikTok dances together, and banging till the cows came home. Not my words. Hers!

Later on in that above podcast, Kristin confirmed that Mark was one of those dudes who she just wanted to "rip your f**king clothes off."

So, yeah. Like I said – a lot of banging.

Anyway, she dabbled outside the sports world for a bit with a Morgan Wallen fling – she said the sex was good there, too! – but now? She's RIGHT back in it, baby.

Welcome to the show, Nate Thompson. You're now part of history. This is quickly becoming like those Heisman house commercials.

Matt, Jay, Mark and Nate. Maybe have Morgan Wallen make a cameo. Great commercial idea.

You're welcome.