Kristin Cavallari And Her 24-year-Old, Montana Tech Receiver Boyfriend Have Some Terrible News For You

Pour one out for a love story I surely thought would go the distance …

Kristin Cavallari and her 24-year-old, ex-Montana Tech receiver boyfriend, Mark Estes, have broken up. Yep. I know. "Shocking" is an understatement.

I thought these two lovebirds would last forever. Ever since Kristin and Mark jetted off to Cabo last summer and couldn't keep their hands off each other, I thought it was curtains for anyone out there who wanted a shot at Kristen. The love seemed so real, so genuine.

In fact, in July, Kristin admitted she was in love with Montana Tech Mark.

"I think if people are upset about it, that has nothing to do with me," she added. "You don’t know me. My life doesn’t affect you in the slightest. If that’s triggering for someone, they need to take a look in the mirror and figure out why."

And now, less than two months later, it's over. Just like that. Sad.

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes start fall with a whimper

Well, there you have it. It's out in the open now, even though Kristin planned for the big reveal on Tuesday. That was never gonna happen in 2024, by the way. Not in today's age of social media. Once you spill beans like that, it's curtains.

Sad little development here for one of my favorite couples. These two really carried us this summer, you know. With the Dog Days of Content staring us right in our faces, Kristin and Mark sprung into action and carried the team right into football season.

For that, I will always be grateful. But, all good things must come to an end. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened – especially if you're 24-year-old Mark Estes.

He's the real hero here, if we're being honest. The guy dominated in his final season last year – 21 catches, 366 yards and four touchdowns! – and then he got called up to the big leagues right out of school. He was a modern day Bryce Harper.

Oh well. Onwards.