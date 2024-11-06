Kristin Cavallari Is Not Looking To Date A Hollywood Big Shot, She Wants A Dad With A Vasectomy

Kristin Cavallari is getting back out there on the dating scene after sending her 24-year-old boyfriend packing. The best sex she ever had wasn't enough to keep these two together.

As sad as that is, life goes on. On the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the former cougar hints that she's one and done with dating younger men.

Kristin is "dipping her toe back in the dating pool" and she's looking for something different this time around, and it's not big shot Hollywood-types. She wants nothing to do with people in entertainment.

"I'm having people reach out to me right now, and I've had a couple, like, big people in Hollywood reach out to me," she said.

"But there is nothing in me that wants to go out with these people. Whereas three years ago, I would have been like, ‘Okay, yeah.’"

Entertainers are off the table for the most part, although she admits that it's not a complete deal-breaker. The same can't be said for anyone sliding into her DMs. They can forget about it. She wants to run into her next boyfriend in the wild.

Kristin Cavallari wants to date an older man with grown kids who has had a vasectomy

The next one Kristin is serious about is going to be her next husband. But they're going to have to check a few boxes first, in addition to not being in entertainment and not sliding into her DMs.

She wants someone older this time around. Someone who has their own things going for them. She also wants a guy who already has kids and has had a vasectomy.

"You wanna know what else is a deal-breaker for me? I want someone who's had a vasectomy. I don't have to worry about any of that sh*t," she continued.

"And ideally, his kids would be a little bit older, so I don't really have to deal with the day-to-day. Because I was like, I can't have a Brady Bunch."

The perfect guy for Kristin, according to her, is a 44-year-old successful dad with kids headed off to college who has had a vasectomy.

Best of luck to all the single dads who check these boxes when they bump into her while she's running errands in Nashville.