Kristin Cavallari Sent Her 24-Year-Old Boyfriend Packing For His Own Good 'One Day He Will Thank Me'

Don't you dare for one second think that Kristin Cavallari broke up with her 24-year-old boyfriend because she suddenly got bored. That's not at all what happened.

The shocking news that they had split came out a couple of days ago when Kristin spilled the beans during a visit to Call Her Daddy, which was in front of a live audience.

Somebody grabbed video of the announcement and ruined romance for countless people in the process. Her relationship with former Montana Tech receiver turned influencer Mark Estes was one of love.

The kind of love that you rub in everyone's face on social media. You toss out things like the best sex you've ever had and paint a picture that convinces people you're never going to breakup. Then you pull the rug out from underneath everyone.

Nobody thought the 13-year age gap would ever come between the two of them and yet it has. How did this happen? Well, thankfully, Kristin, decided to talk about the breakup on her most recent episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest.

"Mark and I broke up," Kristin confirmed, according to the Daily Mail. "It's hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened."

Now I know what you're thinking, and I already warned you, this isn't because she got bored having awesome sex with a younger man after spending the summer traveling with him. That's not it at all.

Kristin Cavallari wants the former Montana Tech receiver to live a little

There's a life lesson here. This is about a mature woman loving someone so deeply that she's willing to call it quits with him for his own good.

"He's been the best boyfriend I've ever had. I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he's young... I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience," Kristin continued.

"I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then, those are crucial years, those are formative years, they're when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that."

Kristin knows he'll make someone happy and have a beautiful family of his own one day, but that's not going to happen with her. She doesn’t regret the relationship one bit, despite the fact that it's come to an end, and she's hopeful that he will learn from the breakup.

"I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me," Kristin said.

What a run for the 24-year-old influencer. That's not a bad send off either from Kristin. He's good in bed, he's an awesome boyfriend, I just got bored, I mean, he just needs to live a little because he didn't get any of my early 2000s references, and he'll be 25 in a few days.

It was time to move on. Now we get to see who catches her eye while she's scrolling on TikTok next.