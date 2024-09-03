Kristin Cavallari's New 'Best Sex' Claim Is A Huge Shot At Jay Cutler

Four years after praising her then-husband Jay Cutler for getting the job done in the sack, reality show veteran Kristin Cavallari is now saying her new cocksman Mark Estes is the best sex she's ever had.

In an explosive "Let's Be Honest" podcast released Monday night, Cavallari, 37, says Estes, 24, is giving her the "best sex" she ever had, even better than that workout Smokin' Jay Cutler was giving her in 2020.

Estes, who works online as an influence of something, sat down with his sex partner for a game of "Truth or Drink" which turned into a conversation on their sexcapades.

Folks, it's Week One of the NFL season. This is just business 101 from Cavs. She's been at this game a long time. The only way you cut through the noise this week is to talk sex and oh boy, did they ever talk SEX.

"Am I the best sex you’ve ever had," Estes asks Cavs.

"Yeah, you are," Jay's ex fired back at her beefcake.

"I think it’s a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older. Because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like."

Like a Penthouse Forums letter cranking up the heat, Cavallari wasn't done with the SEX talk.

"I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been. And I’m so wildly attracted to you. And I just think we have really hot sex," the mother of three Cutler kids continued.

Mark, being the genius that he is, noted that Cavs is the BEST sex he's ever had. Cavs is rubbing off on this guy. He now GETS how to cut through the NFL Week One content noise. Create headlines!

"I actually didn’t know that," Cavs replied to the huge compliment. "You’ve never said that to me. We’ve talked about how great our sex is, but you’ve never, like, point-blank said, ‘You’re the best.’ I would have remembered that one."

Let's be honest here, the second shredded Mark Estes doesn't say that Cavallari is the best sex he's ever had is the second that Mark is sent packing and his reality career is OVER unless he starts dating some Kardashian cousin.

"Awwww," Cavallari responded as her new shredded cocksman complimented her abilities in the sack.