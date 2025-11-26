Country Star Kills Monster Buck, Hunting Photos Are Electric

Koe Wetzel has now killed two monster bucks this hunting season.

Koe Wetzel's awesome hunting run continued with another big buck.

The popular country music star is known for making incredibly popular music, but that's not all the "High Road" singer is good at.

He's a great outdoorsman who loves hunting. Wetzel recently revealed that he killed a massive buck in Colorado, and the pictures are epic.

Koe Wetzel kills another monster buck.

Well, if anyone thought he'd slow down after harvesting a beauty in Colorado, I can promise you that's not what happened.

Wetzel took a hunting trip to Illinois, and found himself in prime position to bag another monster buck.

"It’s been a grind all week but we finally got it done in Illinois! Love getting to chase these Midwest monsters. Happy Thanksgiving yall," Wetzel wrote on Instagram when sharing several photos of an absolute *BEAST* of a buck he smoked.

Due to Instagram's content restrictions, the photos shared by Wetzel can't be embedded, but you can see them all here.

It's always cool to see a country star have success hunting. If I know the OutKick audience as well as I think I do, I can promise you hunting and country music content crossing over is exactly what people want to see.

Wetzel also isn't the only country star having success in the hunting game. Rising star Parker McCollum also bagged a beauty last weekend.

You can see McCollum's buck below.

As I always say when talking about hunting, you have to check out my dad's hunting wall. It's one of the best I've ever seen.

Do you have a fun hunting story or cool photos to share? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and happy Thanksgiving and hunting season!