Country Star Smokes Gorgeous Buck, Photos Are Epic

Country star Koe Wetzel took down an incredible buck on a recent hunting trip.

What are two big things OutKick readers love?

Hunting and country music.

It's always big when the two things come together to cook up some great content, and that's exactly what happened with Wetzel in Colorado.

Koe Wetzel kills monster buck in Colorado.

The popular country star took to Instagram a couple of days ago to show off a massive whitetail buck he harvested in Colorado.

"Thank you lord for blessing me with the opportunity to arrow this eastern Colorado giant yesterday evening! My first self filmed hunt turned out to be one I’ll never forget. Chasing these big whitetails in the rut never gets old," Wetzel wrote to his fans.

You can check out the absolute beast of a buck in the photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That whitetail buck is incredible. That's the kill of a lifetime, and his fans were quick to react in the comments on Instagram:

Let’s go! Congrats Koe.

Congrats KW 🦌

Stud

Hell yeah what a stud. Nice buck too

Let’s goooooo

what a tank🔥👏

Well gah dang that’s a good’n

That’s a dandy

What a beast!

Let’s go Koe! Congrats!

Hell yeah……stud! Congrats brother can’t wait to hear how it all went down.

That buck is going to look incredible mounted on the wall of a mancave. Most hunters spend their entire lives chasing something like that without ever even getting a shot.

Wetzel is 33-years-old and might have bagged the best deer of his life. Not too bad. Not bad at all. I also have to take a moment to point out my dad's hunting wall (yes, we're back to that time of year).

It's loaded with impressive kills.

What do you think about Wetzel's massive buck? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.