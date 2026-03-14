Kobe Bryant Visited Ex-Teammate In A Dream And Shared A Chilling Message About The Afterlife

Lamar Odom seems like a restored man. Thank God. I was WORRIED about the former NBA star after a rocky decade or so, but I think this dude is back on the right track.

The ex-Laker famously battled addiction for years. YEARS. He also got in bed with the Kardashians, which never ends well for anyone. Literally anyone. Always an unhappy ending. Like clockwork.

Anyway, Lamar is now 46, looks good, and is doing his best. Sure, he still struggles from time to time – evidenced by his recent 30-day stay at a rehab center for weed – but, compared to a decade ago, things are looking up …

… for the most part.

Fresh out of rehab, Lamar joined the Double Coverage podcast, and spoke about a humdinger of an interaction he once had with the late, great Kobe Bryant.

The only problem? It happened after Kobe tragically died in the helicopter crash.

That's right. You read that right.

Take a listen!

Kobe Bryant is not a fan of the afterlife, I guess

I mean, what a revelation here from Lamar Odom. And, I guess, from Kobe.

"Hello. The afterlife is not what people make it up to be."

First of all, Kobe visiting someone in a dream and opening the dialogue with a "hello" is objectively hilarious. Perhaps things are more formal in the afterlife? Who knows?

Anyway, I'm sure this story is 100 percent correct by Lamar Odom and there is certainly no reason to question it. If Kobe is in the afterlife making the rounds here on earth, I'm certain Lamar Odom would be on his list of stops. Naturally.

Is this a Scrooge moment from Kobe? Feels like it. He would obviously be playing the role of Jacob Marley, with Lamar playing the role of Scrooge. Again, it's all plausible.

All of these "afterlife" stories are ALWAYS plausible. You see them all the time while mindlessly scrolling TikTok or Twitter. People "dying" for 20 minutes and then coming back to life with a story about what heaven looks like. They're a dime a dozen on the internet at this point.

But credit to Lamar for breaking through the internet logjam by introducing Kobe Bryant to the mix. That's called an attention-grabber, folks. If Lamar Odom says the afterlife is trash, nobody listens.

But when Kobe Bryant says it in a dream? You better be taking notes.

RIP.