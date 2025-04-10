Lamar Odom's Heart Was In The Right Place, But Khloe Kardashian Isn't Flattered By His Sex Doll Resembling Her

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom picked up a sex doll for his birthday back in November 2024. Not just any sex doll, a custom-designed one that the former NBA player had made to look like Khloe.

A touching tribute to his famous ex-wife that Odom discussed on the We're Out of Time podcast. The "sex doll that looks like [his] wife is about mental health."

He added, "It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird. They're gonna make it to look like her. I need, like, a harem."

Clearly, Odom's heart was in the right place. But what did Khloe think about his bizarre birthday gift to himself? That was revealed for the first time on the season 6 finale of The Kardashians.

She was having a discussion with her mom, Kris Jenner, and her best friend, Malika Haqq, when the topic of Lamar came up. She said that she's not really in touch with him, but that she does receive strange videos in her DMs from him.

Her mom, not one to pass up on the opportunity to entertain, asked "Is it him with your blow-up doll?" Khloe read a few sentences from an article written about Odom's purchase which caused her mom to laugh.

Khloe Kardashian calls the sex doll Lamar Odom had made to resemble her weird and gross

Khloe responded by saying it was "so demonic and unwell."

She then headed for the reality show's confessional where she revealed, reports People, that she "found out about Lamar’s blow-up doll I think the same way any of us found out - it was on the internet. Not sure why that’s something we’re publicly talking about."

She continued, "I’m supposed to be flattered by this? It’s more - man, this validates just how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart, and it’s creepy, and it’s weird, but I’m not hurt by it. It’s his journey. It’s just weird and gross."

Well, at least they can agree on that. Odom's heart was in the right place, but ultimately having a sex doll made to resemble his ex-wife is weird and gross.