Kevin Costner Breaks Silence On 'Yellowstone' Ending With Blunt Comment

Kevin Costner has finally reacted to "Yellowstone" ending.

The legendary neo-Western saga created by Taylor Sheridan ended after five seasons, and the conclusion was very polarizing. People either loved it or hated it. Very few people seemed to simply have no strong opinion.

Kevin Costner breaks silence on "Yellowstone" ending.

Costner infamously left the show after season five went on its break, and there was plenty of drama that unfolded. It's safe to say it's unlikely the talented actor and Sheridan are going to go out for some beers at a football game anytime soon.

While the exact reasons for the departure remain unknown, it's believed Costner's desire to shoot "Horizons: An American Saga" played a big role. Well, he's now addressed the ending with just a few words.

"I'm not thinking about [the Yellowstone finale], I don't think I've given it any thoughts, we'll just let it go," Costner told The Daily Mail in Aspen when asked about the show coming to an end.

He was also asked about Luke Grimes. The actor who played Kayce Dutton hasn't talked to Costner since he left the show and claimed the easiest episodes to film were the ones when he was gone. The famous actor had absolutely no interest in addressing Grimes or the subject.

"No, we're done talking," Costner told the person filming him before encouraging him to not slip on the ice.

Cold, Kevin. Very cold!

What comes next for the "Yellowstone" crew? There's an expected spinoff focused on Beth and Rip, but I can promise you Costner won't be anywhere near it. We'll never know what could have been, and the famous actor is clearly not interested in discussing it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.