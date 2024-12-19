'Yellowstone' Star Breaks Silence On Kevin Costner Relationship

It doesn't sound like Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes are overly close.

The legendary neo-Western saga created by Taylor Sheridan ended this past Sunday night with the series finale. You can read my full breakdown and review here.

After more than six years, the original series is over with a rumored spinoff on the way. It's hard to believe it's been that long.

Luke Grimes discusses relationship with Kevin Costner.

One of the biggest issues with the final six episodes was the fact that Kevin Costner didn't return as John Dutton. Instead, he was murdered in a staged suicide.

The absence was notable and his departure also sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. It turns out Grimes, who plays John Dutton's son Kayce, and the legendary actor haven't spoken a word to each other since Costner left "Yellowstone."

He told Men's Health the following:

"No, I haven’t talked to him since. It’s not a case of any hard feelings or anything; it’s just, he’s Kevin Costner. [Laughs] He’s a big deal. I do have his phone number—I just don’t feel like it’s my place to reach out. He can reach out to me if he wants to. None of us saw it coming the way it did, and obviously there was news about possible blowups behind the scenes or whatever. But just like in life, man, these things happen, they happen fast, and they’re not predictable. I lost my father a few years ago. It happened fast, and it was not the way that you would think that that would happen. In life, these things happen and then people have to start making decisions. And in our little Yellowstone world, that helped ramp the show up into a boil."

I have to be honest with everyone because we get paid to call balls and strikes here at OutKick. Not speaking to a person you worked with for years after a very public departure from the series is a bit odd.

It's not like like Luke Grimes was a random extra in a few scenes. He's one of the most famous people on the show, and Kayce Dutton is a pivotal figure.

The two talented actors shared a lot of time together on the screen. If I was in either of their shoes, I would have picked up the phone and at least tried to get an understanding of what went wrong.

I've certainly called co-workers over the years for a hell of a lot less than the most public split in entertainment in a very long time. It makes me think the two were never that close to begin with.

At this point, it doesn't even matter. The show is over, Costner moved on a long time ago and Grimes is now doing the same. Let me know what you thought of the ending at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.