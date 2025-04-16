Pop Singer Drama As Kesha Appears To Agree With Calls To Send Katy Perry Back To Space

I think we learned a lot about so-called space tourism this week. If you think it's cool to have your billionaire fiancé send you and your friends into space for a few minutes, you better be prepared for the haters to come out of the woodwork.

There have been celebrities, conspiracy theorists, and even fast food restaurants using the Blue Origin space mission as an opportunity to take a steaming pile on all those involved.

Katy Perry, who this trip was absolutely not about and don’t you dare try to say it was, has been on the receiving end of a few of those steaming piles. That included a Wendy's tweet asking if the singer could be sent back to space following her dramatic return.

I take it they're not fans of her many contributions to society through her music and the endless entertainment that it provides. They're not alone.

Perry's former friend, Kesha, decided to do some trolling of her own.

She tossed on some shades and headed out to her local Wendy's to enjoy a beverage while appearing to agree with their send Perry back to space tweet.

Katy Perry versus Kesha could be the next great music industry artist-on-artist battle

The beef between the two singers goes back to a lawsuit Kesha filed years ago against producer Dr. Luke. She had some serious allegations against him, including sexual, physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

Kesha didn’t appreciate it when Perry continued to work with him after she filed a lawsuit. Who isn’t up for a good old-fashioned music industry drama?

Listen ladies, let's not let an opportunity go to waste. We could have the next great battle in music if we play our cards right. Someone needs to drop a diss track.

Let's start out with an innocent Wendy's troll and end up with a war of words that hits low and gets nasty. I don’t see any other way out of this.