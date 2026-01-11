Kendall Jenner Denies Being A Lesbian, But 'Not Closing Doors To Experiences In Life'

Kendall Jenner is well aware of the rumors, and she finally addressed them.

Kendall Jenner, despite years of dating NBA players under her belt, has been unable to outrun rumors online that she actually plays for the other team. As a guy up on his Kardashian-Jenner drama, I was surprised that I had never heard this before.

The reason for that could be a simple one. As simple as I'm not actually up on all the family drama, and I'm mistaking my knowledge of milestone birthday suit celebrations as knowledge of all things related to reality TV's royal family.

Thirst traps do not paint the full picture of Kendall Jenner. We've been fed a lie all these years. There's a whole layer of online rumors that were off the radar. My radar anyway.

Kendall finally addressed those rumors on the January 9 episode of the In Your Dreams podcast. She's been aware of the rumors that she's actually a lesbian living her life in the closet. The rumors aren’t true.

She doesn’t have any problem with the rumors other than those who push the rumor being mean about it and claiming things like it would be bad for her business.

"There’s this whole side of the internet that thinks I’m a lesbian. You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it," Kendall said. "It’s not with a welcoming arm… It’s very mean."

Kendall Jenner Pushes Back on Years of Online Chatter

If she was gay, we'd know about it by now. She would have come out and let everyone know who she prefers in the bedroom. But just because she's not gay, doesn’t mean she wouldn’t be open to dipping her toes in the lesbian waters.

"As of today, I am not," Kendall admitted before adding, "I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life."

I don’t know about you, but I feel better knowing that Kendall hasn’t been lying to our faces all these years by putting together a starting five of NBA talent to cover for the fact that she's into women.

I need my Kardashian and Jenner family members to be truthful to me while dropping their sophisticated and classy thirst traps that we all, regardless of who we jump into bed with, can enjoy.