Kelly Stafford Tried To Give Herself A Brazilian Wax & It Did Not Go As Planned

Your favorite weed gummy-popping NFL WAG is back doing what she does best: oversharing. You could get people to tune in to your podcast to listen to stories about "crazy" grocery runs with four kids or swing for the fences with tales of waxing your vagina.

Kelly Stafford is a swing for the fences kind of woman. A few days ago, she detailed the misfortunes that came with her recent attempt at giving herself a Brazilian wax on her The Morning After podcast.

"I’m going to tell you guys something. Three weeks ago now maybe, I tried to wax my own vagina," she announced.

"I’ve had it waxed before. Back before kids and when I had time. It’s so nice. It’s the best. There’s nothing better than a waxed vajayjay."

Nothing better assuming you know what you're doing and everything goes as planned. That wasn’t the case for Kelly. Her DIY vajayjay waxing didn’t go well at all.

Kelly was trying to give her summer a little extra something and thought she could pull it off herself. She was painfully reminded of the fact that there are professionals for these sorts of things for a reason.

"Honestly, it was miserable. I’ve never been in so much pain," she said of her failed attempt to wax herself. "It was hard. It was the worst choice I’ve made in a really long time."

The "full Brazilian" she had intended came up short. The money-saving kit turned into a disaster once she got a few strips on.

"Let’s just say I got, like, the front. I got a few strips, and I was like, 'Alright,'" Kelly said. "I sat there for 20 minutes with one strip left going, ’3, 2, 1,’ and not doing it. I couldn’t do it. I was like, ‘There’s got to be another way to get this off.’"

This experience with the failed do-it-yourself Brazilian wax left Kelly Stafford with a new perspective on this form of grooming. She confessed, "I get why people have bushes. I get it."