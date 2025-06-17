If Weed Gummies Help Kelly Stafford Be A 'Better Parent,' Who Are We To Judge?

Since professional athletes' podcasts suck, I'd assume their wives' podcasts are even worse. No offense to moms out there, but I cannot imagine an athlete's wife saying anything that would blow my jock/regular dude brain. It's probably just rich housewives discussing their champagne problems and how annoying their children are.

But, Kelly Stafford, Los Angeles Rams QB Matt's wife, who's been known to drop some hot takes, said something interesting on her The Morning After podcast recently. She admitted, "Sometimes I feel like gummies make me a better parent. They calm me; it's like a glass of wine." Matt eases Kelly's mind by telling her: "'‘As long as they're in bed, fed, and happy and feel loved, who cares?’"

(Side note: "The Morning After" is a fantastic title for a podcast with alcoholics and party animals talking about their shenanigans from the night before, or piecing together a blackout. Who doesn't like a good "Man, you'll never believe what happened to me when I was sh*t-faced last night" story?)

Of course, I didn't listen to this podcast. It was reported by People Magazine, which I don't read either. However, one of my editors suggested I write about this since I live in Southern California and dabble in the dark arts of THC here or there. Before you narcs get angry, let me remind you that California legalized recreational marijuana years ago.

Look, the Staffords are your average California family. I've gone to family parties at successful people's mansions whose grandparents are smoking pot. It's crazy, but weed is part of the culture out here. Hell, my late grandma smoked weed when visiting because she "wanted to know what it was like," and she was an Italian Republican, who was a hard-a**, according to my mom.

Regardless, there is nothing wrong with popping a few weed gummies to prevent going nuts on your family. Granted, I'm not the guy to take parenting advice from since I don't have any children. Yet, the Staffords have four daughters between the ages of 4-8, and I get anxious thinking about spending all day with four little kids.

It's "nightmare fuel" for a guy like me who spends his nights sports betting and has the diet of an eight-year-old with a bank account. Finally, Kelly probably handles the brunt of parenting duties while Matthew slings the pigskin with the boys. Call me a liberal, but I'm happy the great state of California allows Kelly to decompress with some edibles.

