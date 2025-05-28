Kelly Stafford Had Her Ass Put Back Together As Part Of Her 'Mommy Makeover' After Four Kids With NFL QB

Would Kelly Stafford have had a "mommy makeover" if she was still in Detroit? Maybe, maybe not. We don’t live in a world of what-ifs.

She's out in Los Angeles now, and she has already had several mommy makeover procedures done. One of which was putting her ass back together.

It's not easy having four kids with an NFL quarterback. It takes a toll on you. A toll that evidently requires the help of a skilled professional.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The 35-year-old wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had her plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher on an episode of her podcast The Morning After to break down the game film.

Kelly's "little bit of a mommy makeover" included, among other procedures, having her ass put back together. Who knew that was even a thing?

Kelly said of her makeover, "I had my boobs re-done, and you also did the tummy tuck. And you put back together my ass."

Kelly Stafford had a mommy makeover before the urge to feel sexy went away

You can’t walk around LA as the wife of the starting quarterback with a pre-LA boob job, a stretched-out midsection from having four babies and a blown-out ass.

Let's be honest here. That's not going to fly. She feels great now and is "very confident" after upgrading from Midwestern mom to Los Angeles mom.

This officially puts an end to adding to the family. Kelly's not ruining this mommy makeover to add to the family. She said, "You don’t want to go in and get a tummy tuck and get rid of the skin and get pregnant again. Because that’s kind of a waste."

The last thing you want to do is waste a tummy tuck or any time holding out for such procedures. That's why Kelly, who didn’t say when she had her plastic surgeon-assisted makeover, decided to get it done.

"You want to do it when you still have that urge to feel sexy," she said. "I’m not saying at 18 years down the road I might not have a resurgence of that. But I also just think you’re older in age, and it gets tougher."

There's been some speculation, unconfirmed it's worth noting, that Kelly Stafford isn’t the only wife of a quarterback to go under the knife recently. Whether she is or isn't, she is the only one talking about it.

Good for her. If a new ass, boobs, and tummy tuck don't set the tone going into a new season, I don't know what does.