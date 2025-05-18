Brittany Mahomes Is Accused Of Buying Bolt-ons During The Offseason, Angel Reese Dribbling & Salisbury Steak!

Why am I working a Sunday morning when I should be sitting on the patio listening to Yacht Rock?

SeanJo is on vacation looking for Big Foot. Seriously. He was supposed to go looking for Big Foot back in like February or March, but the place in the woods where he was going to stay lost power or something like that. It's ridiculously cold in NW Ohio right now, so it's not like I would be on the patio this morning. We'll be lucky to see 70 today. Traditionally, the weather would warm up this week & we'd have a sizzling Memorial Day Weekend. Not this year. The weather guy is calling for 64 degrees next Saturday. That's about 14 degrees below average.

With just a few more days to go before we cross the 1,000 consecutive editions of Screencaps milestone, there was no way I was going to let this streak end on my watch. No chance.

Plus, the weather sucked so bad last night that all I could think about was laying on the couch in the basement with a blanket & watching baseball. What else was I going to do this morning after getting a great night of sleep?

Moving along, I'm also coming off two straight days of running a garage sale, the first one in our family history, which was well overdue

What did I learn from operating a garage sale in 2025?

Paw Patrol is the hot cartoon. Kids were searching through bins for anything they could find that was Paw Patrol. A dad & his three kids took a bag full of figurines home, which was nice to see.

A pregnant lady bought our glider rocker that Mrs. Screencaps spent many nights sleeping in with the boys. The woman who bought it said she'd always wanted one that glided. We're very happy that it's going to a mom who'll put it to use in the coming weeks.

We had two guys who were specifically looking for media; CDs, videos. Are CDs hot again? I thought cassettes were back, not CDs.

Another guy was looking for musical instruments, which makes sense based on what suburbanites are willing to spend on musical instruments for their kids to play in 5th grade. I assume the guy was a flipper.

Kids' bikes just don't sell.

Kids had no idea who Jake & the Neverland Pirates are/were. Screencaps Jr. LOVED that cartoon. Screencaps the III couldn't care less. Disney quit running the show. Jake stuff never even sold.

The bike I was trying to sell was a Jake-themed bike. Maybe one or two boys even seemed excited over it which was sad.

We had a lady who was looking for stuffed animals for her Sheltie to play with. Mrs. Screencaps was disturbed that our kids' cherished stuffed animals were about to be torn to shreds, but that's life.

I was actually surprised how many big stuffed animals that I was going to give to Goodwill actually sold.

My Michelob Ultra golf bag didn't draw a single offer.

College-aged guys bought my old beat-up Busch beer cooler. I was happy to see it go to a good home. Those guys got themselves a cooler that will be a huge conversation piece at summer parties.

Thank you to Goodwill for taking the leftovers so our cars went right into the garage. That was a promise I made to myself: The cars will go back in.

I'm happy to announce that Mrs. Screencaps did better with letting stuff go than I thought she would. This was the first big moment in her life where we transitioned out of clothes and toys that had been in our house for a decade. There's still another full garage sale of stuff in the house, but this was a great start. All I can think about right now is downsize, downsize, downsize.

Reaction to the NY Times and its new investigation into why boys aren't thriving

— Kevin in Toboso writes:

Joe we (gen x) grew up watching warriors compete. Michael Jordan, Bad Boys of Detroit, Da Bears, Ronnie Lot cutting his finger off to play, Joe Montana dominating and all kinds of other men doing hard things and battling.

Kids today think LeBron is better than Jordan. That explains everything.

Mike T. agrees with me: When in doubt, rent the car, take the stress out of your life

Myron in the UP is planning a trip from the UP of Michigan all the way to Nevada and asked if renting a car was a smart strategy.

— Mike T. is on the same page as I am:

On the car rental or drive your own car question, Cindy T and I strongly suggest a rental car. We take several long driving trips each year and rent cars for them.

While our own cars in great condition rental cars are much less hassle, Buy the cheapest gas at every fill-up, no need for premium!

Drive through 100 miles of bugs, ok I’m not washing the car! We use Costco.com, usually the lowest rate! Pile on the miles, no mileage limit! It’s fun to drive a new car!

Kinsey:

I get what Myron is probably thinking because it's similar to how my dad used to think: I have a perfectly fine vehicle, I'm not renting a car.

But those were the days when my dad would sit there sweating how many miles he was going to put on a rental car. Now, with no limits, it's just too relaxing to just rent the car, ram on it in traffic and, like Mike said, send it back needing a wash.

The art of celebrating a victory with your rec ball kids

— Tom T. remembers:

I am enjoying reading about your rec ball exploits. Just wanted to chime in on my experiences….

I never played rec baseball… I did not want to have to go to practice during the summer months. When school was out, all I wanted to do was run around the neighborhood, free-balling it with no underwear (much to my mom’s chagrin), ride bikes, play backyard baseball, and build forts in the woods.

I played rec football for two years in Culpeper, VA in the early 70’s. We had a great coach by the name of Keith Jennings. His young son used to run around our practices.. Keith "Mister" Jennings, who starred at ETSU in basketball and had a cup of coffee in the NBA.

Anyway, we had a guy on our team named James Starks, who was as fast as lighting. James Starks sweep right… touchdown. James Starks sweep left… touchdown. We went undefeated for two straight seasons.

The best part about it ALL, was that after every victory, our coaches would treat the whole team to McDonalds hamburgers, fries, and shakes. The McDonalds in Culpeper had just opened, so it was a Big Deal !!! The other coaches and parents got wind of this and complained… they said the coaches were "bribing" the players to win. Our coaches said pound sand, so the McD’s celebrations continued. I had 2 championship trophies that I kept for a loooong time. Those were the days when only champions and runner-ups got trophies. Good Times!!

Kinsey:

I was telling the story last week about how I promise my team after their first victory that I pay at the concession stand. This year I was fresh out of cash and the concession stand didn't have its credit card machine running. My assistant saved the day.

Then, last Thursday we won again, but I forgot to buy.

I PROMISE TO BRIBE the kids this week with a concession stand run, if we win one of our two games before Memorial Day Weekend.

At least 20 of you have sent me this video & I refuse to get too emotional over these TikTok losers attempting to go viral

I will not fall for it.

I think that's it for this Sunday morning. I have to get the pool cover off and do a ton of work around the patio. I just saw we had a three-inch diameter tree limb crash down on the patio that needs cleaned up. Thankfully, Mrs. Screencaps didn't lose any plants from that natural disaster.

Have a great day doing whatever it is that makes you happy on a Sunday even if that's going out in the woods looking for Big Foot.

Take care. I'll see you guys tomorrow.

