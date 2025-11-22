Are Keith Olbermann And Marjorie Taylor Greene About To Kiss And Make Up? It Sure Sounds Like It

For Once Olbermann is not lambasting Greene for no reason

Keith Olbermann doesn’t often make peace with anyone on the right; he spends most of his waking hours finding ways to tear conservatives down ( including us at OutKick ).

But out of nowhere, he’s extending the olive branch to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Or should I say, former Rep. Greene.

On Friday, the conservative representative from Georgia announced she is stepping down from her seat in Congress (her decision will become official on January 5, 2026)… This comes a week after President Donald Trump called her a " ranting lunatic " in a Truth Social post.

"My heart remains filled with joy, my life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged because my self worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God who created everything in existence," she wrote.

Olbermann saw this and decided to declare he "respects" Greene for her decision. This is surprising, because in the past, he has seethed like a rabid dog whenever Greene so much as breathes.

Here are a couple of examples.

He also called her the "worst-mannered American," skipping over obvious nominees like… Keith Olbermann.

There’s more, but you get the picture: Olbermann holds Greene with an extra level of contempt compared to many conservatives (and that’s saying something).

Which is why this tweet from Olbermann giving Greene praise is as shocking as what Lane Kiffin is doing to Ole Miss .

Of course, it’s hard to view Olbermann’s praise as all that sincere. Only after Greene announced stepping down ( and criticizing Trump in the process) is Olbermann not speaking to her like she’s subhuman.

And I’m not here to give Olbermann credit either; there’s a host of actions he’s taken against our website and others that make him beyond respect.

But the facts are the facts: Olbermann is praising Greene. And that’s something I did not expect.