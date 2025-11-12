Nutjob Keith Olbermann Declares Pat McAfee An 'Asshole' And OutKick 'Fascist' After Trump Interview

“He platformed a scumbag who mocked a POW for getting captured and WWI American soldiers for getting killed — and he platformed him on Veterans Day. McAfee is an asshole, Trump hates the troops, and you work for a website filled with fascist twerps."

In the dead of night on Tuesday, Keith Olbermann declared that President Donald Trump "hates the troops," Pat McAfee is an "asshole," and OutKick is a "fascist" website.

What triggered the former TV anchor to unleash such late-night rage from his Manhattan apartment full of rescue pets? The answer appears to be a column I wrote, pointing out that McAfee did not sell out when licensing his show to ESPN. His Veterans Day interview with Trump proved exactly that.

"He platformed a scumbag who mocked a POW for getting captured and WWI American soldiers for getting killed — and he platformed him on Veterans Day. McAfee is an asshole, Trump hates the troops, and you work for a website filled with fascist twerps," Olbermann commented below my post.

He followed up with a second tirade, reviving the long-debunked "suckers and losers" conspiracy.

Keith isn't exactly at his best during the midnight hour. In another late-night rant this past summer, Olbermann appeared to threaten CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings with a "You’re next, motherf--ker" warning after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

When Jennings tagged the FBI, Olbermann backpedaled, insisting he only meant Jennings’ career would be "next." Then again, just look at him. It’s hard to take a man this pale, gaunt, and frail at his word.

So what’s eating Keith Olbermann? What fuels this venom that drips from his keyboard every few night? It appears that, like so many washed-up media relics, he’s suffering from a chronic case of TDS. The success of McAfee, OutKick, and other new-media voices seems to have also put him in a perpetual spiral. Hence, the "asshole" and "fascist" slurs he hurls into the void.

The influence of Charlie Kirk also put him on tilt. So much so that Olbermann posted a series of vile messages after Kirk’s death. In September, he even posted a video appearing to sympathize with the alleged assassin. "It was simply a man protecting someone he loved," Olbermann said.

Days later, he told the Sinclair Broadcasting Company to "burn in hell alongside Charlie Kirk."

Speaking of hell, some would argue Olbermann’s already there. Daily Wire host Matt Walsh is one of them.

"Keith, you are already living in Hell. Old, unemployed, irrelevant. Fired from every job you ever had. Unmarried and childless. Spending your final years alone, shitposting into the void, begging to be noticed," Walsh tweeted after Olbermann’s tirade about Kirk.

"When you die you will leave behind no legacy, and there will be nobody to mourn you or even remember that you existed. Truly, I would rather be dead than live your life. I cannot imagine the misery that you feel every second of the day. And you deserve all of it."

As we’ve long warned the woke, Keith Olbermann is a cautionary tale. We see symptoms of "Olbermann-ism," if you will, in others, both in media and politics.

Put bluntly, if you recognize the symptoms — rage, envy, a lack of sunlight, late-night tweeting, and breaking out in hives while uttering the word "Trump" -- show them this video. Show them what happens when radical liberalism and loneliness consume a man.



And he called McAfee an asshole?