Woke Losers Slams Bill Maher Over Trump Meeting With Stupid Tweet

Keither Olbermann took a shot at Bill Maher for meeting with President Donald Trump.

The "Real Time with Bill Maher" host recently met with President Trump after Kid Rock brokered a meeting between the two.

By all accounts, it sounds like it was a smashing success. Maher addressed the meeting during the Friday episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher" and simply laid out what happened.

You can watch his recap below.

Keith Olbermann attacks Bill Maher over meeting with President Trump.

While most people probably found the meeting between Maher and Trump interesting or simply didn't care, far-left losers aren't happy. That includes Olbermann.

"BTW don't overanalyze Maher prostituting himself to Trump. Maher works for the same fascists at Warner who took over and corrupted CNN. I've known Bill since 1978. He was a shameless opportunist with no real principles then and he remains so. This is so he can keep his HBO show," Olbermann tweeted Sunday morning.

You can see his full tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Sigh.

Here we go again. I've said it before, and I'll say it again. You should always accept an invitation to the White House, no matter who is President.

It's not about the person occupying the job. It's about respect for the position and American power. Anyone who doesn't understand that basic mindset lacks common sense.

Maher didn't do anything wrong and has nothing to apologize for. If people want to scream into the void with rage, then so be it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.