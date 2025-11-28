Kay Adams Turns On America For Thanksgiving, Lane Kiffin Humiliates Florida Again & Redskins Cheerleaders!

Is anyone here today? Did y'all even bother making the effort? I don't blame you for skipping. Lord knows I'd like to.

But, someone has to create the #content on Black Friday. And who says I can't – and don't – pound beer while watching the Egg Bowl during this class? I encourage it, actually.

In fact, if you're not, get the hell outta here! This ain't CNN. This is Nightcaps. We don't dock points for being buzzed. That's called extra credit in my class.

Let's get to it, because I've got Christmas lights to hang.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where Kay Adams lights us all up from Baltimore to cap a big Thanksgiving.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED week of #content, Trump officially brings back "retard" after the Libs made it punishable by death over the past four years, and the 1980s Washington Redskins cheerleaders were truly a sight to behold.

More of this, please! You'll see.

Grab you what's left of the rolls you took home, slather them with mustard, mayo and cranberry sauce, throw a couple pieces of semi-dry turkey on them, and settle in for a Black Friday 'Cap!

Happy Thanksgiving, Tim Walz!

This is gonna be another quick class today, for obvious reasons. You're welcome! Let's go ahead and jump right in by triggering the Libs.

It's what we do best, you know.

Late last night, Trump shot off maybe the greatest Truth Social of all time. There I was, thinking the president had lost his fastball. That we weren't going to get one of his classic, "Happy Thanksgiving, even to all my enemies and haters!" posts. I live for those. God, they're the best.

But he was silent yesterday for most of the day, and I thought we were cooked.

And then, right at the buzzer, Trump launched an absolute grenade into the air, the likes of which I have never seen. Not even out of him.

Happy Thanksgiving, Tim Walz! You're "seriously retarded."

What a week of #content!

The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst "Congressman/woman" in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how "badly" she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc.

Just a masterpiece. Incredible. This is how I imagine most of us sounded last night at around 8 p.m. after a full day of drinking and eating. It's certainly how I sounded. Hell, I'm pretty sure Trump has my house bugged!

What a moment. A seminal moment, really, for this country. The president dropping a full "retard" on someone? After years of the Libs telling us it was a banned word? Yeah, we're back. All the way. Fully back, boys and girls. Soak it all in. Enjoy this one. The gloves are off.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a short week. The Redskins are back, too!

#LaneWatch, Romo & Steph Niles

What a week. Even on a short week, y'all came through. Never a doubt on my end. Couple thoughts …

1. Jason Garrett last night? My God. Just a brutal listen. Anyone who still shits on Collinsworth after that is insane.

2. Kay Adams is on an all-time heater right now.

3. Bring back the Redskins … and bring back the Redskins cheerleaders!

4. The Chiefs might actually be cooked. Romo must be in shambles today.

Speaking of … let's quickly rapid-fire this Black Friday class into a Black Friday night. First up? Mail time!

From Tom P:

You can shove your comments about Tony Romo. He has a lot of haters for some stupid reason. Find something worth while to write about for once.

Thanks, Tom! Nope. Tony Romo is a BUM. He's insufferable. Sorry your Chiefs lost yesterday. I can't believe we had to go from Romo to Jason Garrett last night. What a kick in the nuts.

Next? #LaneWatch took a predictable turn for us Florida fans right before the Egg Bowl today:

Yeah, I've said from the jump that he's staying in Oxford, and it looks like my chances of being right have gone from 33% to 50% today. I never really believed he was coming to Florida. UF fans have had the rug yanked from under them (us) for two years now. I can't believe y'all fell for it again.

My UF prediction? I don't know. Lincoln Riley? That's a name. Jon Gruden? A dream scenario for me. In reality, it'll be someone who ultimately pisses everyone off. Washington's Jedd Fisch would probably do the trick. Pit of misery, dilly dilly!

OK, that's it for today. We're cutting out early. I've got lights to hang. It's 50 degrees in Florida. There's football on all damn day. We're officially in the holiday season.

Who has it better than us? Nobody.

Take us into the weekend, Stephanie Niles. You may once again be a backup WAG now that Joe Burrow's back, but that just gives you more time to create #content.

See you Monday.

