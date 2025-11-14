Katie Couric, Who Has Turned Into A Vile, Smug, Filthy Lib, Desperately Wants To Bash Charlie Kirk

Katie Couric, who is quickly turning into maybe the most disgusting Lib mouthpiece in America, is BACK on her A-game.

And by that, I mean the former Today Show co-host looked, and sounded, like a complete ass during an interview with Senator John Fetterman earlier this week.

It's amazing, isn't it, that Fetterman is the only reasonable person on that side of the aisle? Like, this dude had a stroke and dresses like Adam Sandler for work, but somehow HE'S the smartest, most sensible dude on the left. Incredible.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! Insufferable Katie Couric. She and Fetterman started talking about the murder of Charlie Kirk, and Katie veered off into a place all the Libs love going to.

Take a look:

How miserable is Katie Couric at this point?

I mean, she's just so disgusting. She has such a severe case of TDS, I don't know that she'll ever fully recover. Her, De Niro, Mark Hamill and Olbermann. All so far gone, we will never fully see them again. Sad.

Just so typical from a lefty hack reporter to try and get someone to condemn a dead conservative who was murdered in cold blood for the world to see. A tale as old as time.

Don't let Katie fool you at all – she hated Charlie Kirk, clearly. She wants so badly for Fetterman to rip Trump and Vance for flying his dead corpse home. She wants so badly for Fetterman to say he was a fascist, and a racist, and that he had it coming.

You can hear it in her smug voice. The tone. It's deafening. It's like nails on a chalkboard. The way she just rattles off questions about Kirk in that stupid tone, like she's right, and we're wrong, and there is NOTHING that's gonna change her mind.

Such a coward. Such a loser. Such a fall from grace, too.

Remember when Katie and Matt Lauer were must-see TV every morning on NBC? That was my childhood. She was normal. She was comfort food for us mid-2000s kids, eating breakfast in the morning while we waited for the bus to take us to another horrible day at middle school. Loved it. Those were the days.

But now? She's just vile.

Sad.