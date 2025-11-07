Katie Couric Continues To Be Insufferable, Makes Startling Admission As She Cries About Trump

Katie Couric, the chick who used to be cool in the early-2000s on the Today Show with Matt Lauer, is BACK … and she is predictably insufferable.

Sad. Another childhood hero has become a loser. First it was Mark Hamill. Then it was Harrison Ford. Now, it's Katie Couric.

To be fair, Katie wasn't actually a ‘hero’ of mine. But, she was there every single morning before I took the bus to school. Matt and Katie on NBC, with the cool like Today Show jingle? They got me through a lot of tough mornings back in the day.

Now? She's just the worst. Shockingly, she suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. I know. Weird! Her most recent move? Crying like a little girl because Trump's White House put up a picture of Joe Biden's autopen in the hallway.

Somebody call the wambulance!

Give me a break, Katie Couric

Oh, piss off, Katie. You're more upset at Trump for mocking Joe Biden's autopen than you are at Joe Biden … for using an AUTOPEN to run the country! Do you see how silly you sound? Come on!

And oh no … Katie Couric has just NOW given up on trying to be impartial? Really? So you were totally fair and balanced over the past 10 years? And this … THIS … is what pushed you over the edge?

Yeah, OK. Sure thing!

Yep – fair and balanced! I stand corrected. Katie's been impartial all the way up to now. My bad.

God, what a moron. She and Matt used to be the best back in the day. Now, she's just another intolerable talking head who talks out of her ass. A typical Lib who knows nothing else in life but to whine over Donald Trump. It's their whole existence.

"I mean, it's so … it's so sophomoric, but also … it's so creepy. Right?"

Wrong, dummy. It's hilarious. You know what's creepy? The realization that our country was run BY A PEN for much of the last 18-24 months. That's creepy.

More Al Roker, less Katie Couric!