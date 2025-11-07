Katie Couric Continues To Be Insufferable, Makes Startling Admission As She Cries About Trump
Katie Couric has spiraled since her Today Show years
Katie Couric, the chick who used to be cool in the early-2000s on the Today Show with Matt Lauer, is BACK … and she is predictably insufferable.
Sad. Another childhood hero has become a loser. First it was Mark Hamill. Then it was Harrison Ford. Now, it's Katie Couric.
To be fair, Katie wasn't actually a ‘hero’ of mine. But, she was there every single morning before I took the bus to school. Matt and Katie on NBC, with the cool like Today Show jingle? They got me through a lot of tough mornings back in the day.
Now? She's just the worst. Shockingly, she suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. I know. Weird! Her most recent move? Crying like a little girl because Trump's White House put up a picture of Joe Biden's autopen in the hallway.
Somebody call the wambulance!
Give me a break, Katie Couric
Oh, piss off, Katie. You're more upset at Trump for mocking Joe Biden's autopen than you are at Joe Biden … for using an AUTOPEN to run the country! Do you see how silly you sound? Come on!
And oh no … Katie Couric has just NOW given up on trying to be impartial? Really? So you were totally fair and balanced over the past 10 years? And this … THIS … is what pushed you over the edge?
Yeah, OK. Sure thing!
Yep – fair and balanced! I stand corrected. Katie's been impartial all the way up to now. My bad.
God, what a moron. She and Matt used to be the best back in the day. Now, she's just another intolerable talking head who talks out of her ass. A typical Lib who knows nothing else in life but to whine over Donald Trump. It's their whole existence.
"I mean, it's so … it's so sophomoric, but also … it's so creepy. Right?"
Wrong, dummy. It's hilarious. You know what's creepy? The realization that our country was run BY A PEN for much of the last 18-24 months. That's creepy.
More Al Roker, less Katie Couric!