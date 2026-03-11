Kathie Lee Gifford Sends A Clear Message To 'View' Gasbags

Kathie Lee Gifford says there's a "viciousness" with The View that is "sad."

Kathie Lee Gifford clearly has a problem with the direction ‘The View’ has taken now that Trump Derangement Syndrome drives the show's content.

During an appearance this week on "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," TV vet Gifford reminisced about how things used to be before Whoopi and the gasbags became a woke mess.

Everything about the show has "changed," Kathie Lee, 72, told Lahren, adding, "And it's sad."

Kathie Lee knows this business. For those who can't remember back that far, it's been 26 years since she left Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee after dominating daytime talk in the 1990s.

In 1997, with Kathie Lee and Regis on top of the industry, Barbara Walters debuted ‘The View’ as a show that would discuss the day's hottest topics. But, it would be hosted only by women. The original cast was Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Barbara. Joy Behar joined soon after the debut as a full-timer.

"I used to do The View when Barbara was on it. Barbara actually told me, and she told Regis as well, that she planned The View around Regis and I just talking every single day about nothing, and Seinfeld told me the same thing too," Kathie Lee told Tomi.

Kathie Lee has a clear issue with ‘The View’ and the gasbags who are divisive

Times have definitely changed. The script has changed. ABC isn't the same company. View executives have a culture war to fight and so a show that was built around "nothing" now has a clear intent and that's to win a political war.

Kathie Lee even went as far as to invoke the word "woke" and how she and Regis weren't woke. Could their show even make it on TV these days? It feels like Kathie Lee believes it would have been impossible to do their show in the current climate.

"We're meaner. People would at least pretend to have some manners. Now there's a viciousness," Kathie Lee continued. "I used to be able to go on The View and talk to Joy and Whoopi. Debbie Metanopoulos and I are still good pals and never had a problem with anybody because they weren't trying to proselytize everything."

Kathie Lee believes there's a "viciousness" with what The View and ABC are pushing. "It's sad. Everybody seems like they're just miserable people now," she noted.

Do you remember two weeks ago when the View yappers claimed to be shocked that Trump's economy was humming along? The multi-millionaires on the stage acted like things were absolutely miserable while I noted how most of them live in mansions, including Whoopi who spends her off-days in Sardinia, Italy.

READ: Financial Expert Stuns 'View' Blowhards By Saying The Obvious To Their Faces

Will Whoopi or Joy fire back at Kathie Lee? It's not likely. They're too busy cooking up new Trump conspiracies, no matter how stupid they might sound.

READ: Whoopi's New Trump-Guthrie Conspiracy Is Completely Absurd