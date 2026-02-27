Financial Expert Stuns 'View' Blowhards By Saying The Obvious To Their Faces

The hosts of The View were forced into an awkward silence after a financial expert bypassed the usual political spin to deliver the blunt economic truths.

If you think for a second ‘The View’ blowhards aren't enjoying the Trump economy, you're just plain dumb.

During Thursday's show, the yappers had on Sara Eisen, a CNBC anchor, and asked her about how the markets are doing in front of a live audience. Folks, these gasbags know exactly how the markets are doing. They're raking in the money and loving every second of it.

Then they go on TV, claim to care about people on minimum wage and dummies who won't throw $100 into the stock market.

"It seems that the market doesn't really pay attention to who is president. The market does what it does," Whoopi Goldberg, who spends her free time in Sardinia, Italy at her house along the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, pressed Eisen, who promptly replied, "Actually the market likes who's president, I think."

Whoopi acted incredulous. "Really?" she replied. Hostin, who has spent years living in a 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate in the very exclusive neighborhood of Purchase, New York, acted equally as shocked.

Eisen had the audacity to state the obvious right to their faces even though they already knew that the markets are enjoying the Trump presidency.

"There's a lot of upbeat sentiment from companies," Eisen continued. "And from investors about policies that are helpful for growth. You know, deregulation."

Hostin then interjected with a line where she fake cared about tariffs.

"Do you think the tariffs are helpful for growth?" she questioned Eisen.

"The tariffs usually wouldn't be helpful for growth but they're not as bad as everybody expected," Eisen fired back while Hostin then sent a virtue signal to the LIB base that she fake cares about. "But they're not good," Sunny, who, you'll remember, once learned that her ancestors owned slaves.

She doesn't care about tariffs. Come on, Sunny. Stop with the act.

Then, it was time for Joy Behar to jump in. "It helps for rich people. It doesn't help poor people or middle-income people," the one-time comedian replied.

Eisen was ready.

"Fair. But, you know, when the tariffs were announced everyone thought it would be massive inflation and the market would fall apart and the economy and it hasn't," she hammered back.

"Not yet," Behar countered. Joy is 83 years old, lives in the Hamptons and wants viewers to believe she cares about them. You cannot possibly hate these gasbags enough.

Shame on the women at home being manipulated by these idiots who clearly are having the time of their lives living off investments that are soaring. Eisen should've asked the ladies how their stock investments are doing.

Last March, Joy had to slash $2 million off the asking price of her Sag Harbor home after having trouble attracting buyers. That dropped the price from just under $11 million to $8.99 million.

You just can't make this stuff up.

Sunny Hostin's estate sale

Meanwhile, in the real world, Sunny Hostin has been living in a 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion where, back in August, an estate sale was held that attracted the attention of Martha Stewart, who told her fans to go shop at Hostin's house.

In a video from the sale, a pair of Gucci loafers had a price tag of $300. Multiple Louis Vuitton bags were for sale. One of the bags had a $200 asking price. A Burberry stroller was also being sold for $200. Even a Jaguar in the driveway had what looked like a for sale sign.

The estate sale came after Hostin and her husband became empty nesters in 2024 when their youngest child went off to college.