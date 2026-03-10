Whoopi's New Trump-Guthrie Conspiracy Is Completely Absurd

Whoopi Goldberg needs to get paid today, so she uttered one of the dumbest lines about Trump and Iran.

If you ever had any doubt that the "View" gasbags are some of the dumbest people on TV, this should end all doubt.

During Tuesday's show, Whoopi Goldberg's Trump Derangement Syndrome flared up to the point where she made what will go down as one of the dumbest takes in the history of this program and daytime yap-fests in general.

As the gasbags were yammering away on Trump, Whoopi came to the conclusion that dropping billions and billions of dollars of bombs on Iran was somehow being used as a distraction to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" host Savannah Guthrie.

Stick with me here. This one is mind-bending.

"Well, I mean, it's just nutty as hell. It's nutty as hell and you're right, every day is something new," Whoopi said of the Trump presidency. "And it's — you know, I was thinking about it yesterday, because I thought, well, okay, why haven't we been talking about Savannah Guthrie and what's going on there?"

This is a wild strategy to come up with a hot take. Let's see where Whoopi goes here.

"Why haven't we not been — why have we not been talking about the Epstein files? Because that's still there. This is meant to get us so worked up that we are unable to see anything else," Whoopi concluded.

The crowd claps.

Dear God, read that quote again. The yappers agree with 70-year-old Whoopi. Someone off-screen can be heard saying, "Yes," approvingly, as Whoopi preached.

Of all the things to attack Trump on, this is what Whoopi came up with? Are you kidding me? This is the pure garbage this show is pumping into the brains of women, specifically angry white Boomers, sitting at home eating it up.

Say this out loud to yourself: Trump started Iran as a distraction to end the attention people were giving to the Nancy Guthrie case.

"It's a very wag-the-dog feeling. Very wag-the-dog feeling," dummy Sunny Hostin told Whoopi.

How exactly was the Guthrie case a scandal for the President? How was it damaging? Not a single woman on that stage today stopped to ask those two simple questions. Instead, they all nodded along with the dummies in the audience who wooo'd it up.

Last week, Joy Behar claimed the Iran bombing was to deflect from the price of eggs and gas, along with the Epstein files. "First of all, he knows that his administration is in trouble, because people want the prices of food to go down, they want eggs to go down, they want gas to go down, and things are going up because of this," she told the audience.

Buckle up. Joy will have no choice but to out-dumb Whoopi after today.