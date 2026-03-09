Kate Upton Strips Down In The Desert, The Time Change STINKS & Is This Bill Clinton Flirting With Nancy Mace?

I know this is low-hanging fruit, and a lazy way for me to start a new week … but my goodness, do I HATE the time change. I don't care which one it is. They both STINK.*

*if you have kids.

I have kids. They both stink.

When you fall back, you're dealing with them waking up an hour earlier, which is brutal. When you spring forward, they sleep later in the morning, which is great. But bedtime is just awful.

My 4-year-old was in bed for over two hours last night until she finally fell asleep. Two hours! She just … wasn't tired. And she was honest with us about it. She straight up just told me she wasn't tired and couldn't fall asleep. She tried like hell. I watched her. It was pointless.

Yes, the extra hour of sun at night is great. Obviously I like that. Who doesn't? I don't love it being pitch-black at 7 a.m. That's no good. But I can deal with it. Last night, though? Gonna need the internal body clock to catch up, STAT.

Anyway, welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Kate Upton ends her social media hiatus with a Maxim photoshoot in the desert.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Dakota Johnson spent all morning ripping off her clothes for Calvin Klein, and I cannot stop watching this interaction between Bill Clinton and Nancy Mace. Just an all-timer.

Like him or hate him, you simply have to respect this sort of game at his age. Fair is fair.

Grab you a quick tank of gas before it costs more than your house, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

The Bill Clinton-Nancy Mace interaction is one for the history books

I don't even know where to begin with the gas situation right now. This feels like it's going to be a rough week. I'm just gonna be up front with everyone. I don't feel great right now. The vibes just aren't there.

Perhaps things change. Trump has been accused of a lot of things, but "predictable" has never, ever been one of them. At this point, we could start the week by blowing Iran and end it by doing the same in Cuba. I have no clue.

The stocks aren't having fun today. The pumps aren't having fun today. The media ran with a soundbite from Karoline Leavitt yesterday and said military drafts are now back on the table.

Watch the clip, by the way. That is not what she said, but that doesn't get clicks.

Anyway, this feels like a tipping point week to me. I've done this #content game long enough to trust my gut, and it's telling me this is a big week.

We're gonna have to take it slow and steady, and just take it all in stride. That's the best course of action.

So, in that vein, let's start it with some levity and check in with Bill Clinton and Nancy Mace:

What a weekend of #content!

I've watched it 100 times over the past few days, and I still can't stop. I knew when two of the biggest drivers of political #content in the world met in the same room, we'd get fireworks. In my wildest dreams, I didn't imagine we'd get THAT.

Just perfect. 10/10. No notes. The tone of Bill's voice. The Jedi mind trick thing he does with his hands. His handler SWEATING. Nancy playing along. What did Toby once say?

I ain't as good as I once was, but I'm as good once, as I ever was.

Let's get to the best #content from the week:

Kate's back, Tua's not & USA-Mexico

Solid work all around by everyone! We've got a huge few weeks ahead of us. The Players this weekend. The WBC heating up. March Madness. The Masters. Stay sharp.

Couple thoughts …

1. I'm not sure I've seen one Dakota Johnson movie, but I'm all in. What a heater.

2. The Donna Kelce exclusive from TMZ is among the most absurd things I've ever seen. I thought we had another Nancy Guthrie situation on our hands when I first saw the graphic.

3. PS: Remember the Nancy Guthrie story?

4. Tua …

Yeah, let's rapid-fire this Monday class and do it quickly, because I have to waste gas by driving 50 miles to a tux shop to get fitted for my brother's wedding in two months. Great.

Tua, start us off!

That's from July 28, 2024. Less than two years ago! And now, he's gone. Poof. Just like that, the Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami is over. By the way, I knew the second I saw that clip that he was cooked.

You simply cannot act like that before winning exactly zero playoff games. That's just not how it works. Tua, as I've said before, changed after he got his money.

He played like ass, and his attitude was ass. And now, I'm stuck in ANOTHER "rebuilding" year after not seeing a playoff win in 26 years.

I have no faith this will be "the one" that works, by the way. I've lived through this movie before as a miserable Dolphins fan. Tua will go somewhere and win a playoff game next year while we pay his entire contract, while we go 4-13, which will be just good enough to miss out on Arch Manning.

Fins up!

Next? Unlike Tua, here's something worth WATCHING tonight:

I've been banging the WBC drum for two weeks now. If you somehow STILL haven't gotten on board, trust me, do it tonight. This is when the tournament really gets good. The US cruised through Brazil and Great Britain. That was easy. Now we get Paul Skenes against a country we have never beaten.

Even if you don't like baseball, just trust me on this … you'll be hooked for three hours tonight.

I'll probably miss it because my kid won't sleep until 11, so let me know how it goes!

And that, boys and girls, is how you take a class full circle.

Take us into the week, Kate Upton!

