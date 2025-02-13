Karoline Leavitt Sends Chilling Message To Any Woke Media Outlet That Refuses To Say 'Gulf Of America'

Hey, have you heard the good news?! Google Maps (woke) and Apple Maps (very woke) both bent the knee to Donald J. Trump – and the LAW – and officially changed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America earlier this week.

That's right, baby! That ocean? It is OURS now. It's official. No idea what MapQuest says, but everyone else is now calling it by the official, patriotic, beautiful name. The correct name. The only name.

Well, everyone except the woke AP – which refused to call it that earlier this week, which led to a swift BAN from the White House press briefings.

Essentially, those wokes got a little spanking and put in timeout by Trump. They are free to come out when they apologize.

And if anyone has a problem with it – like, say, CNN – they can take it up with Karoline Leavitt:

Get em, Karoline!

My God. What a PISTOL. What a firecracker. I knew last fall when Trump announced Karoline would be his press secretary that we'd be in for a big few years of #content. I didn't know we'd get this sort of piss and vinegar right off the bat.

The Libs are just no match. They're so outnumbered at this point, it's laughable.

Karoline is the Brady/Belichick Patriots going up against the rest of the league from about 2002-2014. Just a bloodbath. No match. Blowout City by the second quarter. Brady sitting the entire fourth quarter because it's 40-0.

That's what Karoline Leavitt is to the Libs. CNN is no match for her. Lord knows MSNBC isn't. Clearly, the AP now knows not to test the waters, because it won't end well.

Our great press secretary warned everyone last month to simply act right. IF you don't – if you refuse to call our great ocean by its proper name – you will be punished. Those are the rules. That is the law.

Welcome to the new America, AP. Enjoy!