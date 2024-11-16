Trump's New Press Sec, Karoline Leavitt, Has America Buzzing For Obvious Reasons

She may not have been my immediate first choice (pour one out for Alina Habba), but Donald Trump's newest press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, will certainly get the job done day in and day out from the Oval Office.

Once again, the Trump administration provides a DIRECT and IMMEDIATE upgrade to what we're currently dealing with.

Bobby Kennedy? I mean, major upgrade.

Pete Hegeseth? Come on. Not even CLOSE.

JD Vance? We saw that months ago.

And now? Now we get a huge boost to the ratings on Sunday with Karoline Leavitt. A Nantucket girl, as you'll see, which immediately yanks at my heart strings.

What a trade!

Another win for Trump!

Another day, another win for the Trump administration. He once told us we'd never get tired of winning, and he was right!

Every day I wake up, I can hear another Liberal head exploding somewhere. They are FUMING right now. Seething. Eating themselves alive.

CNN is chaos every night. Rachel Maddow keeps fainting. Mark Cuban has fled the country. Angry Gen-Zers are banning sex. It's anarchy in the streets, and it's like music to my ears.

And now we get Karoline Leavitt at the podium every day for the next four years, smashing skulls? My God. What a fever dream. What a pick. What a month.

MAGA!

Can't wait to see what Karoline brings to the table beyond her obvious good looks. If that CNN roundtable from above is any indication, I think we're all in for quite a ride.

What a special time to be alive. God bless America. Welcome to the show, Karoline.

Time to get to work.