Karoline Leavitt In A Bikini Offends The Ugly Libs, Ole Miss Yoga Girls Spill Dirt On Lane & Kinky Jill Biden!

Also, Sabrina Carpenter, whose whole shtick is literally just sex, is mad at immoral Donald Trump.

First Hump Day of the final month of 2025? Here we are. Hard to believe, but here we are. Feels like we were just celebrating the return of the ‘Bur’ months, and now we're in the last one.

It goes by quicker and quicker each year, and I know it will when they start in September. But it still hurts just the same. The good news? We don't sulk for long around here. We pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and GRIND on one of the final Hump Days of the year.

Let's grind.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where Karoline Leavitt's throwback bikini pic angers the ugly Libs in predictable fashion.

What else? I've got the hot yoga girls of Ole Miss airing out Lane Kiffin's dirty laundry, this Sabrina Carpenter chick is beyond full of it, and anyone here interested in Jill Biden's Black Friday lingerie purchase?

Thought so! Step right up. Slow down! Not all at once! Order!

Grab you something – anything – to get you through the rest of today, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

How about Jill's Black Friday?

I'm DRAGGING today, boys and girls, so it's gonna be a rapid-fire kind of day.

My toddler was sick for 10 days. My 1-year-old has now been sick for a week. He slept for three hours on his own last night, and then woke up angry, and it was curtains after that. I'm fairly certain I've gone through three cans of Rogues in two days.

And I've seen this movie before. I know how it ends. I know the final chapter. It's me getting sick sometime around tomorrow afternoon and then it spilling over into the weekend. Honestly, that's fine. I welcome that. Whatever. Please, give me all the germs. Anything but a sick kid. Anything.

OK, now that that's out of the way, let's get down to business. Speaking of sick things, let's check in with 74-year-old Jill Biden!

From one insufferable Lib to another!

I'm OutKick's unofficial Nantucket writer, so I, naturally, wrote about Dr. Jill's kinkiness this morning. That spot is right off the top of Main Street. Never been in there myself, mainly because A) I don't wear thongs, and B) if I did, they cost upwards of $60 in there. That seems excessive for underwear that, in theory, is supposed to be taken off pretty quickly in the moment.

All that being said, I do respect the move by the former First Lady here. Hate to say it, but I do. I can only hope to still be having sex in my 70s. Is she buying them for Joe? That's up for debate. Seems unlikely, but old folks can surprise you. We have a place called "The Villages" down here in Florida, and it's basically a brothel for folks 65+.

Allegedly, of course.

Anyway, I thought Craig G. in Virginia summed this kinky Black Friday trip up best earlier today:

Hey Zach,

As far as that Octogenarian still knocking boots with 'ol Dr. J., it's only fitting that she get her turn after Sleepy Joe f--ked an entire country for 4 years.

Have a great day, and great work as always. Love Outkick.

Thanks, Craig! Couldn't have said it better myself. Wish I had thought of that line, but, again, I'm working on about three hours of sleep today, so I was never gonna get there. This is why we have the best, brightest students in America in this class!

Speaking of someone who is bright – except the exact opposite – let's check in with Sabrina Carpenter:

Karoline's beach body & Lane was a pain

I mean, it's just perfect. Sabrina Carpenter, whose Twitter picture is literally a photo of her about to give a blow job, is fake-mad at Trump for deporting illegals. And she's calling HIM evil and disgusting.

I can promise you that Sabrina Carpenter does not care. She doesn't know the first thing about any of this. She makes her living singing shitty songs for teenage girls, and is literally best known for working in various sex positions on stage. That's it. Trust me, I've written about it.

And that's fine, by the way. You wanna do that? Go right ahead. But don't sit here and dip your toe into the political waters just to try to sound smart. You're not smart. You are stupid. I know it. You know it. We all know it.

Don't be fake-mad at something just to appear hip and progressive. We're good. Trust me, we're good.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day class into a Hump Day night. First up? I can't get enough of the #LaneFiles on Twitter right now. The latest? Lane's former Yoga pals apparently HATED him.

Incredible. No idea if any of it's true, but it seems to be from reputable sources, so who am I to argue with it? Turning up the humidity when you walk in five minutes late is also an all-time move. That's Power Move 101. You don't have to like it, but you at least have to respect it. Sort of like Jill's lingerie.

PS: Guess where Lane's FIRST stop was Monday morning in Baton Rouge?

Amazing. Shooters shoot, I reckon.

OK, that's it for today. Good Hump Day. We made it. Here's Karoline Leavitt in a bikini triggering some Libs on the internet who find it offensive for reasons unknown.

Enjoy!

