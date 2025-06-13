Kanye West Arrives To Diddy Trial Dressed For White Party, Denied Entry To Court Room

Kanye West could've used a few hundred bottles of baby oil during his Friday morning attempt to slide his way into the Diddy trial. The rapper made a surprise appearance outside of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ongoing trial for multiple crimes - including racketeering and sex trafficking - dressed in a white-on-white outfit that makes you wonder whether he was intending to freak off at one of Diddy's infamous white parties rather than attend a trial.

Despite being dressed to impress, West was denied entry into the courtroom. The New York Post's Page Six reported that West was unable to enter because he was not among the list of names submitted in advance to court marshals as friends or family of Combs' who wished to attend the proceedings.

Once denied entry, West, who confirmed outside the New York courthouse that he was there in support of Diddy, briefly watched part of the trial on TV in one of the court's overflow rooms more than 20 stories from ground level.

Kanye West Was On-Hand In Support Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Though his name wasn't on the pre-submitted list, Kanye seemingly took all the other appropriate steps to ensure a way into the trial. He arrived at the courthouse with one of Diddy's sons, Christian "King" Combs, and - probably most importantly - left his almost-always nearly-naked wife, Bianca Censori, at home.

For what it's worth, if she had attended, Censori probably wouldn't have been allowed in the courthouse either. But, based on what she didn't wear to February's Grammys, she almost certainly would have moved to the front of the line of a white party, even without wearing anything white.

Then again, maybe Kanye and Bianca were on the list of courthouse attendees, but Diddy's team made a clerical error.

As Ian Miller told us earlier in the week, it was revealed at Diddy's trial that he and an ex-girlfriend used the names of NBA players as code names when getting all lubed up for drug-fueled sex marathons with male prostitutes. Among the names used: Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal.

Go big or go home, no?

So maybe wires were crossed and Kanye was, in fact, on Diddy's list and the powers that be didn't give him a heads-up that he was to enter the hall of justice under the moniker of Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden or Kevin Durant.

The trial's presiding judge, Judge Arun Subramanian, has previously stated that he anticipates the trial ending prior to the July 4th holiday. That gives Kanye West three weeks to deliver additional fireworks.

