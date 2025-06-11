Diddy And His Girlfriend Used NBA Players Like Shaq, Kobe As Codenames

The trial for Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, is currently underway, and one of his former girlfriends took the stand on Wednesday with some explosive testimony.

The ex-girlfriend, who testified as a Jane Doe, detailed how her and Diddy's relationship worked, in often graphic detail. The New York Times covered her testimony, which focused primarily on how much "agency" she had, relative to accusations that Diddy was controlling, intimidating and coercive.

Diddy is charged with "sex trafficking and racketing conspiracy," as well as being accused of running a "criminal enterprise" that involved coercing women into sex, then covering it up. He's pleaded not guilty, with lawyers describing this Jane Doe as a willing participant.

Diddy, Jane Doe Apparently Used NBA Players As Nicknames

In her testimony, the woman said she was "pressured to participate in drug-fueled sex marathons with male prostitutes at Mr. Combs’s direction," per the Times, but one of the weirdest revelations came later, when she discussed the nicknames she and Diddy used periodically.

The woman described that part of Diddy's routine was to hire male prostitutes, including one escort she named "Paul."

When the three of them were together, her testimony was that they'd call themselves "the trifecta," then refer to themselves as basketball players. Jane Doe was Kobe Bryant, Diddy would call himself Michael Jordan, and the male escort, Paul, was Shaquille O'Neal.

Well, OK then. It's unclear how they arrived at those three nicknames, or why Diddy thought he was comparable to Michael Jordan, but little about the details of this entire situation make much sense.

Jane Doe was then asked if she wanted to break up with Diddy, to which she said "Of course not."

Who would want to break up with Michael Jordan anyway?