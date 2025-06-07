Diddy Reportedly Says Courtroom Sketches Make Him 'Look Like A Koala Bear'

You'd think the disgraced rap mogul would be focused on more pressing issues

Sean "Diddy" Combs has a lot to worry about these days, what with him being in court facing some very serious charges, but he's still petty enough to get caught up in how he looks in, of all things, courtroom sketches.

The disgraced rap mogul has pleaded not guilty to five criminal counts of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, but it sounds like he's still worried about his image.

According to Reuters, Diddy has not been happy with how he has been portrayed in some of the courtroom sketches.

"Soften me up a bit, you're making me look like a koala bear," Combs reportedly told artist Jane Rosenberg.

That's a weird place for your priorities to be, but alright.

I mean, they're never flattering.

Has Diddy ever seen a courtroom sketch before? Because no one has ever said after seeing a sketch of themselves, "Damn, I look good."

I think there are a few reasons. For starters, you're probably not in a happy mood if you're in court. That could be because you're the one on trial or because you have to sit there all day instead of going to a movie or taking some cuts at the batting cages.

Plus, poor Jane Rosenberg is drawing as fast as her pencil will let her capture the feeling in the courtroom. It's a tough job, and I appreciate that federal courtrooms are keeping these artists employed instead of just, y'know, bringing in some photographer with a Canon camera to get the job done.

Unfortunately, for Rosenberg, this isn't the first time one of her subjects has criticized her work. Back in January, Rudy Giuliani told the artist that she made him look like a dog.

Maybe if you don't want some bad courtroom sketches of you, stay out of trouble.