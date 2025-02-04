Grammys Producer Talks About Show's Dress Code After Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori's Almost Naked Stunt

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori proved Sunday that they will pull their scantily clad stunts whenever and wherever they like. They showed up at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, briefly hit the red carpet, and left.

While they walked the red carpet, Censori turned and dropped the coat she was wearing, revealing a see-through dress as Kanye looked on. Technically, she wasn't completely naked, but there wasn’t much left to the imagination.

There were early reports that they were escorted out of the event, reports they denied and have since been reported as false. The couple evidently didn’t want to stick around and left on their own.

They had an after-party to prepare for featuring Censori in another skimpy and mostly see-through outfit. TMZ described the partying as a "raunchy night out." Fitting for the evening, don't you think?

Not just the evening either. Kanye and his bride are known for their unique ways of enjoying one another's company. Days have past and folks are still talking about the red carpet stunt.

Some are asking if it's true that Kanye and Censori weren’t asked to leave, as the early reports indicated, then did the 30-year-old's outfit violate the show's dress code?

That's a valid question and one that some who might want to repeat the performance could be interested in hearing the answer to. An executive producer from this year's Grammys weighed in on the see-through attire.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori might have broken a few rules and the law with their red carpet stunt

Raj Kapoor told People that the Grammys has an "artistic black-tie" dress code listed for the show's guests. He added, "but in the music industry, I guess that's up for interpretation."

"Obviously, there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer," he said.

So, maybe? People added there was a "Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory" issued in 2013 that banned breasts, buttocks, and genitals at the Grammys.

Is that still in place? If it is, Kapoor made no mention of it. The outlet also pointed out that California has indecent exposure laws that Censori's dress could have easily violated.

Let's not get carried away here. I don’t think anyone in their right mind wants charges to be pressed. The police have far more pressing matters to deal with.

A good-looking woman took off her coat and walked on a red carpet in almost nothing. We don’t need them to focus any time and energy on whatever weird naked in public fetish this is.

Of all the things that Kanye and his wife could have said or done on the red carpet for attention, this is easily one of the least offensive.