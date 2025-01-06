Kanye West & His Wife Are Still Going Strong As He Wishes Her A Happy Birthday In His Own Unique Way

If you're looking for a solid way to silence divorce rumors, you can take a page from Kanye West's relationship playbook. I wouldn’t read too many of the other pages in that playbook, but that's your call.

The rapper made it clear while celebrating his wife Bianca Censori's birthday this weekend that the couple is still going strong.

Forget about a traditional staged event where the paparazzi catch the two holding hands while out for lunch or on a shopping trip. These staged events are boring. We've seen them a million times.

We've also seen the move where the couple releases a statement about how in love they are and that there is no truth to rumors of a pending divorce. Again, extremely boring. Where's the passion?

The answer is the passion is nowhere to be found with these fake stunts. Kanye is out there, but even he knows that. That's why he had something special in store for his wife's 30th birthday in the Maldives.

First, a special "Happy Birthday Baby" post on social media of a silent video of Censori naked in a bathtub. This guy knows how to wish that someone special a happy birthday, doesn’t he?

There's no divorce headed Kanye West's and Bianca Censori's way

Kanye wasn’t finished showering the gifts on his wife. He threw her a party that was attended by Penélope Cruz, and he did some performing. How could Censori's birthday get any better than that?

How about some time on the dance floor with her husband? That's a birthday gift for a loving wife that has no price tag. So is using the opportunity to motorboat her boobs.

Kanye took that opportunity presented by his wife's usual almost nonexistent attire and surprised the Australian model with a one-of-a-kind gift. TMZ has the loving footage from the dance floor.

Boom, divorce rumors taken care of, birthday wishes granted, and a happily married couple celebrating together. It's a moment you love to see. Happy birthday, Mrs. West.