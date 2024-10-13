Lawsuit Claims Kanye West Told His Wife That He Wanted To Sleep With Her Mom While She Watched

Kanye West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta sued the rapper in June for sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination. That's not all.

Last week, according to an amended lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital, she made new claims against her former employer. She alleged that he had drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Now Page Six is reporting that there are even more claims being made by Pisciotta against Kanye.

According to Pisciotta, who worked for him from 2021 to 2022, the rapper allegedly told his wife, Bianca Censori, that he wanted to have sex with her mom while she watched.

That's part of what she refers to as his "sexual kinks," according to the report.

Kanye is said to have told his wife Bianca about wanting to sleep with her mom, Alexandra Censori, before they married in December 2022.

Pisciotta referred to an alleged text message between Kanye and Bianca. The text, which, according to Pisciotta, was sent on September 28, 2022, is said to have read, "I wanna f–k your mum. Before she leaves."

Kanye West's former assistant is making a lot of allegations against the rapper

Alexandra was reportedly in Los Angeles at the time and was set to return to Australia after the visit.

Pisciotta also alleges that West sent her a screenshot of the text message then asked her, "Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f–k your mom."

According to the former assistant, because Bianca was working on a visa, she responded in a way Kanye required so that she would be allowed to keep her job.

Pisciotta alleges that Bianca responded to Kanye by saying, "(Alexandra is) married. I’m going to f–k someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me."

Obviously, these are all allegations made by Pisciotta. Kanye's lawyers have called the lawsuit, after it was originally filed, "baseless" and claim it's an attempt to blackmail him.