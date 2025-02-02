Kanye 'Ye' West, Bianca Censori Storm Out of Grammys After Racy Appearance

(Warning: Ye's risqué wife is shown)

Kanye West — Ye — showed up to the Grammy Awards in LA on Sunday with his very naked wife. The pair had to leave the ceremony at Crypto.com Arena abruptly, with some reports stating they'd been booted, but not for the very obvious reason.

Sunday's collection of celebrities at the Grammys included Kanye, 47, the former presidential candidate and Chicago-born hip-hop artist.

Kanye West, Wife Bianca Censori Booted From Grammy Awards

On the red carpet, West and his wife Bianca Censori sauntered for the raging paparazzi … turns out that it was Kanye's first appearance at the Grammys in a decade, though it was short-lived!

Censori, the automatonlike wifey, at one point, dropped her fur coat to reveal a sheer dress (basically, she was fully nude on the red carpet). The cameras gawked, and social media went nuts over Ye and Censori's photo op.

EGOT … more like EGAD! At least give her a hat, Mr. West.

Well, the dreamy ball for the celebrity couple didn't last long.

According to Complex, Ye and Censori abruptly left the ceremonies. The outlet followed its report that the pair were escorted with details stating that West and Censori chose to walk out of the awards show deliberately and were not booted.

He posted on X shortly after leaving Crypto.com Arena, sharing a Polaroid of him and Censori.

Keep it classy, Ye!

Ye made the news late Saturday to early Sunday after going on odd "Twitter" rants, including a post where he admitted to once sharing romantic feelings for Kamala Harris.

West also shared that he's used to doing what he wants … because he's rich! That post alone explains Sunday's surprise appearance.

So yeah, even in 2025, Kanye West is a nutty guy.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela