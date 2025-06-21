Jordon Hudson Reduces Bill Belichick To A Puddle Of Sweat By Wearing A Vintage 1960s Swimsuit

I think we're in for a big summer out of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

Jordon Hudson hard-launched the start of the summer by throwing it back to the 1960s in a poolside bikini, and Bill Belichick sweated his NUTS off in the process.

How about THAT for a Saturday morning headline? This is why OutKick will always win awards, boys and girls, while the wokes over at CNN scratch and claw just to retain their 14 viewers.

Choose your fighter, America.

Anyway, back to JordOn and Bill. It's been a year now since these two lovebirds went public, and what a rollercoaster it's been. What a thrill-ride, really. So many ups and downs, I don't even know where to begin.

Well, actually, let's start with the most recent development – JordOn firing shots at Bill's nasty ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday. That was Thursday.

On Friday, Bill and JordOn headed to the West Coast to celebrate the official start of summer. JordOn packed a swimsuit straight out of Bill's childhood. Bill packed a sweatshirt.

What a scene:

This is a big summer for Bill Belichick and Jordon

My God. I've never – and I mean never – seen so much sweat in my life. Just stunning. And I'm a huge sweater. Huge. It could be 30 degrees outside, and I'd sweat my ass off. Just dripping.

So I get it. But still … sweating through a sweatshirt? That's next-level stuff. Impressive. GOAT stuff.

Then again, I'd be nervous to miss my flight, too, if I knew my smokeshow ex-cheerleader girlfriend had a ‘60s bikini tucked away in our suitcase. Absolutely cannot miss a flight knowing that’s what awaits you at your final destination.

Big season coming up for Bill and JordOn. College football kicks off in two months (!!!) and all eyes will be on UNC football, which is something that has never been said in the history of time.

But that's what Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson bring to the table. Eyeballs on the screen and asses in the seats.

Can't wait to see how they attack this season. And I really can't wait to see how they attack this California vacation.

Let's have a big Saturday.