Jordon Hudson Lands A Direct Hit On Bill Belichick's Lunatic Ex, Linda Holliday

The weather is heating up on Nantucket (sort of), and so is JordOn Hudson. Our girl is back, baby!

She's been quiet the past month or so, but the gloves are slowly starting to come off yet again when it comes to Bill Belichick's entitled ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

For those who missed it, rumors started floating around the island last month about JordOn and Linda getting into it at a Christmas Party last December.

Long story short: Linda and her insufferable lady-friends on the island – mainly old Karens who married into money – didn't like JordOn, Bill and JordOn's friend attending a fundraiser thrown by Linda at the Dreamland Movie Theater.

Fun fact: I almost got married at the Dreamland. True story. Can't hide money!

Anyway, things got contentious, words were said, and egos were bruised.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, and JordOn took another little jab at Lunatic Linda while posting a heartfelt Instagram message about her good pal, Melissa Sapini – the chick Linda bitched out on Nantucket last Christmas.

"I know you will keep shining, metamorphosing and taking up space; even when others threaten you and insist that you don’t belong, e.g. the ‘Nantucket Socialites,’" JordOn said towards the end of her post, which consisted of approximately 4,000 words.

"Congratulations on completing this chapter, Queenie. I can’t wait to watch you step into your reign as Melissa Sapini, Hollywood Entertainment Reporter Extraordinare!!!"

Jordon Hudson vs. The Island of Nantucket, who ya got?

Get her, JordOn! That's our girl. I know the world is out to get Bill Belichick and JordOn Hudson, but I won't stand for it. I've been on this bandwagon since Day 1 last summer, and I've never been more invested.

The haters can all piss off, and that includes Linda. I know Linda's type. I've spent many summers on Nantucket. I know exactly who she is, and who she hangs out with.

This is typical Nantucket high-class behavior. The socialites on the island act like their shit don't stink. Now, to be fair, maybe it doesn't. I don't know. They have billions of dollars. I have dozens of dollars. I spent many summers serving them cocktails on the beach. I get it.

But that doesn't mean they're not the worst type of person. From the original report:

After being reminded there were only a few minutes remaining in the party, Hudson agreed to leave – but as she and Sapini were walking out, the event staffer stated Hudson told them Holliday, who has ties to the pageant world, threatened Sapini while they were on the dance floor.

She said Holliday told Sapini if she "valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are."

Holliday allegedly added that she "had many powerful friends in the pageant organization."

God. This chick is just the worst. Hey, Linda, maybe if you weren't such a prick you'd still be with Bill. Ever think about that?

I said it last month, and I'll say it again here: I hope JordOn doubles down this summer. I want her everywhere on that island. Don't let Linda intimidate you for one second. Keep fighting fire with fire, and never give in. Don't give these people an inch. Not one inch.

Get her, JordOn!

PS: congrats to Melissa on the new gig!









