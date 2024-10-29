Jon Stewart Comes To Defense Of Comedian At Trump Rally With Simple Message

Jon Stewart isn't impressed by the woke mob coming after Tony Hinchcliffe.

Hinchcliffe is facing intense backlash after performing at Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden this past weekend.

Specifically, the media and people on social media are outraged because he called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage." It was a joke. You can laugh at it. You can find it not funny. That's up to you, but it was an obvious joke.

Now, Stewart is stepping up to share some basic facts about the situation.

Jon Stewart defends Tony Hinchcliffe

Stewart has made a career in comedy, and while he's gone a bit off the deep end since Donald Trump won in 2016, he did the right thing and defended Hinchcliffe and comedy during the Monday night episode of "The Daily Show."

"There's something wrong with me. I find that guy very funny. I’m sorry, I don’t know what to tell you. I mean, bringing him to a rally and having him not do roast jokes? That’d be like bringing Beyoncé to a rally and not…oh," Stewart said while also taking a jab at Harris' debacle of a rally with the star singer in Texas.

You can watch Stewart's full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Major credit to Jon Stewart for pointing out the obvious about the situation:

It was a comedian making jokes.

How is this even a debate? Nothing Hinchcliffe said was told to the audience with an attitude or spirit of malice. It was comedy. Comedy is meant to be edgy. It's not meant to be vanilla and boring.

Again, it's your right to find the jokes funny or not. I'm not telling you that you have to laugh at Hinchcliffe, but why are people acting outraged that a comedian told jokes like he has his entire career?

Perhaps 49ers player Jonathan Feliciano, a man of Puerto Rican descent, had a point when he said those outraged are simply doing it because they want to push an agenda.

A healthy society doesn't attack comedy. Protects comedy and humor. Unfortunately, we're seeing people attacking comedy and Hinchcliffe hoping to score some cheap political points before Election Day. That's not something anyone should accept as normal. Let me know your thoughts on the entire situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.