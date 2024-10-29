NFL Player Of Puerto Rican Descent Blasts People Offended By Comedian At Trump Rally

San Francisco 49ers player Jonathan Feliciano thinks people need to relax with the hot takes about Tony Hinchcliffe.

Hinchcliffe is public enemy number one with the woke mob and the media for jokes he made during Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden.

Specifically, people are enraged - or at least pretending to be - because Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

It was a clear joke, and he targeted a wide range of topics during his set. However, we know that the woke mob doesn't find jokes funny, and Hinchcliffe is facing serious backlash. To his credit, he's refusing to back down, and he's now found an ally on the San Francisco 49ers.

Jonathan Feliciano calls out people going after Tony Hinchcliffe

Feliciano, who is of Puerto Rican descent, took to X Monday to make a point that most people with common sense already know:

It's comedy and there's no reason to be offended.

"The only Puerto Ricans that are mad about @TonyHinchcliffe joke, are mad because it helps push their agenda. Tony’s joke was so soft compared to his usual material," the 49ers offensive lineman tweeted.

As I wrote Monday, the entire point of comedy is to push the envelope and make people uncomfortable. Having comedy that has zero limits is the sign of a free and very healthy society.

Tony Hinchcliffe is an insult comedian. It's what he does, and he's the reason why Kill Tony is so incredibly popular and successful.

Offending people is what he does best, and if you take it seriously, then the problem is with you. Tim Walz tried to go after him, and learned the hard way that going after a comedian never ends well.

Don't listen to the outrage bait on the news. Most people either don't care or don't even know about Hinchcliffe's jokes. If you're on the side attacking comedy, then it might be time to take a deep breath, put the phone down, walk outside and touch some grass. Props to Feliciano for standing up and telling people to chill out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.