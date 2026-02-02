Mysterious JFK Assassination Tape Might Prove Popular Conspiracy Theory

Is the federal government in possession of a tape that could blow the John F. Kennedy assassination wide open?

JFK, the 35th President of the United States, was shot and killed in Dallas on November 22, 1963. The assassination shocked the nation to its core.

The official story is that Lee Harvey Oswald acted as a lone gunman. Oswald was later murdered by Jack Ruby before facing a trial.

The infamous assassination has long been tied to conspiracy theories. The most notable is that there were multiple shooters, and a mysterious tape might shine a light on what happened that dark day in Dallas.

JFK assassination tape might prove more than one shooter.

The New York Post published a fascinating piece on Sunday about the existence of a mysterious tape that captured the killing.

The tape was shot in Dallas by Orville Nix and was handed over to be analyzed in 1978. It's now believed it's under federal control, but the federal government denies having it, according to the New York Post's report.

There is now a legal battle unfolding over the tape. The Post reported a federal judge has ruled the case can proceed, and that is a step towards the footage becoming public. Nix's granddaughter, Linda Gayle Nix Jackson, also believes the tape could be worth up to $900 million, and the family's fight for it centers on the government taking it without proper compensation.

The tape could prove to be critical for one shockingly simple reason:

Nix had his camera pointed at the infamous grassy knoll as the shots ripped into the sitting President.

The grassy knoll has long been believed by some people to be the location of a second shooter, if such a person ever existed to begin with.

No clear footage has ever been released giving the public a good idea of what was happening on the grassy knoll.

If it's true that Nix's tape can still be found, and it was pointing at the grassy knoll, then it would be a game-changing development.

It would either show something sinister or show nothing on the knoll. Either way, it could be the missing piece of evidence needed to rule out or confirm the most popular conspiracy theory.

Every single piece of evidence and information tied to the JFK assassination should be made public. Maybe it proves nothing. Maybe something is found. Either way, the public deserves to see it all. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.